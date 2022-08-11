I recently saw the video of an interview with a woman in Kansas who supported the proposed constitutional amendment to outlaw all abortions in her state. The interviewer asked whether a pre-teen girl who was pregnant as the result of incest should be required to carry the pregnancy to term. The woman responded, “Yes. A life is a life.”
If she meant that all lives have value, I agree. Let us start with the life of the pregnant girl. She has been emotionally traumatized by being raped by an adult who should have protected her. Her body is not sufficiently mature for pregnancy and her brain is not fully developed. Her immaturity increases the risk of complications of the pregnancy and delivery. She will be emotionally unable to provide the constant and reliable support needed by her child. Her child will be a constant reminder of the trauma of the rape. Whatever educational and career goals she had will be dashed.
Now, let us consider the child. Intrauterine and early childhood environments have direct effects on brain development. A secure and stable environment with loving, responsive care by the mother are critical to the child’s development of a solid sense of self, personal boundaries and self-esteem. An emotionally damaged child-mother is unlikely to provide such an environment, so the child may suffer neglect and even abuse. There will also be increased likelihood of poverty and malnutrition.
This child will have all the cards stacked against it in her or his attempt to build a satisfying and successful life. The effects of this mandatory pregnancy will continue to spread. If the mother has other children, they will all experience the same hostile developmental environment. If those children go on to have children, the effects of the original environment will be passed on to the next generation.
It is easy to understand how the environmental effects noted above could damage the lives of the young mother, her child and other children and grandchildren.
There is an additional factor which must be considered. Epigenetics is the study of the control of gene expression. It is well established that anxiety induced in a pregnant female by trauma will be genetically expressed in that female’s newborn offspring. That trait can even be transmitted to the next generation.
Here are two other facts to consider: The more traumatic events experienced in childhood, the poorer the psychosocial outcome of the child, and abused children have an increased probability of becoming abusers.
A life is a life. Forced continuation of unwanted pregnancy will damage or destroy at least two.