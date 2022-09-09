Our core Republican beliefs have always included supporting the right to individual freedom and personal liberty. Our commitment to those very values is exactly why we believe federal law should not prohibit any two people who love one another from getting married.
Thankfully, same-sex marriage is currently the law of the land under the Supreme Court’s Obergefell decision in 2015. Since then, same-sex couples in every state across the country who choose to marry enjoy the federal protections marriage has to offer. But to guarantee and reaffirm these protections, Congress must act to enshrine them into law with the bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act.
This should be a simple vote for our congressional leaders — same-sex marriage is already settled law and, as Republicans, we have the chance to put this issue behind us once and for all. Following a strong, bipartisan vote in favor of the Act in the U.S. House — including the support of 47 Republicans and our very own Rep. Bryan Steil.
Sen. Ron Johnson initially said there is nothing to oppose in this legislation and Johnson should stay with that course. Most Americans think that same-sex marriage should be supported. Recent polling found that 71% of voters, including a majority of Republicans, support same-sex marriage. While this issue has been harshly divisive in the past, these numbers tell us that is no longer the case. In fact, it gives congressional Republicans the opportunity to put this issue behind them once and for all. Legislators can see where their constituents stand, and voters will appreciate Congress taking action to ensure same-sex marriage protections remain federal law.
We both became conservative gay and lesbian rights activists within the GOP because we saw a need within the party we agreed with 90% of the time to change on this issue. As we are both veterans. We put stock in a person's character, not their sexual orientation. We're glad to see that so many of our fellow Republicans have come to agree with us on this important issue.
Our party should take this opportunity to show bipartisan support for the Respect for Marriage Act. Together, we can set a course for a future where we can legislate effectively on issues that impact everyday lives of Americans. To do otherwise would only show that we are not relevant to 71% of voters.
In the end, the vast majority of Americans believe that all Americans should be treated equally when it comes to the right to marry. Congress will soon have the opportunity to act on these equal protections in passing the Respect for Marriage Act, and we hope that we can count on our leaders to respect and protect the freedom to marry.