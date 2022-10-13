In August, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson made controversial comments about the Social Security and Medicare programs. He said these programs should be transformed from mandatory programs to discretionary programs, where the budgets are reviewed annually. Most of the attention has focused on his comments on Social Security; much less on Medicare.
Johnson’s proposed changes would represent a dramatic change in how these two programs are treated in the budget process. Though less attention has been paid to Johnson’s comments about Medicare, the reality is his comments stem from a confusion about the program and its finances.
First, even though Johnson implies changes cannot be made to Medicare by Congress, because it is a mandatory program, Congress has in fact made programmatic changes to Medicare policy nearly every year since the program was implemented in the late 1960s. Congress constantly changes policies, largely affecting the payment to physicians and hospitals, what benefits are offered and many other aspects of the program. Rarely, if ever, is eligibility adjusted.
Second, in the radio broadcast where Johnson called for changing Medicare into a discretionary program, he said Medicare is “going to go bankrupt.” This suggests, incorrectly, that the entire Medicare program will soon go “bankrupt,” a common misunderstanding.
In fact, Medicare is divided into four different programs and only one of these (called Hospital Insurance) has a “trust fund” that could technically become financially insolvent if spending exceeded revenues at some point. The other parts of Medicare are designed to pay (generally) for physicians, prescription drugs, home health and a range of other services. These are paid out of general revenues and premiums. As such, those programs could never technically go “bankrupt.”
Finally, there is no doubt among health economists that the costs of the Medicare program are rising, and that is a challenge for our government and policymakers. However, most of that increase is due to several major factors: rising medical costs in general, a rising population of elderly retiring because of the retirement of the baby boom population, and increased longevity of the population. These factors have created challenges, with the total costs of all parts of Medicare rising from 2.2% of GDP in 2000 to 3.9% of GDP in 2022, and projections suggest Medicare spending will rise to 5% of GDP by 2030, according to the Medicare Trustees.
A rise of about one percentage point in the next decade is substantial but hardly unsustainable, given that the baby boom population has doubled in this period.
It is also worth noting that the current retired population has paid into the Medicare program for years with modest payroll taxes. This represents a sacred trust. That is, when those entitled to benefits retire, they collect Medicare when they need medical care.
The notion of Medicare going bankrupt — often cited by critics of social programs like Medicare and Social Security such as Johnson — is used to create doubt about the long-term sustainability of the program, to erode its popularity and to encourage cuts in the program. Also, Johnson’s attempt to make Medicare policy “discretionary” means that all aspects of the program, including eligibility for the benefits, could be adjusted at any time, further eroding trust and support for the program.
Medicare and Social Security are crucial programs for those in the middle class or people with lower incomes but are less important for higher-income people who have other coverage, pensions and assets. But Medicare and Social Security have been important programs for the middle class for decades, and now is not the time to erode them — just as the 70 million baby boomers move into retirement.