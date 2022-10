Timothy D. McBride is the Bernard Becker Professor at the Brown School, Washington University in St. Louis. He is graduate of the Economics Department at the University of Wisconsin.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.