Robin Vos has it backwards.
The speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly has been channeling his best Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vibe, attacking the University of Wisconsin System for having the temerity to employ people who work to make campuses welcoming for all people through programs known as diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI.
Vos is trying to move to the right to shore up support in his GOP Assembly caucus, and he hopes to forestall a primary challenge in 2024 like the one that took him to the precipice of defeat last year after getting on the wrong side of Donald Trump.
Following DeSantis’ playbook, Vos has threatened the UW with a 2023-25 budget cut of at least $32 million (when the state has a $7 billion surplus) if they didn’t eliminate all positions related to DEI efforts, claiming that DEI programs indoctrinate students by making them more accepting of people different from themselves.
"DEI is the new religion to the left," Vos was quoted as saying recently during the recent GOP state convention in La Crosse. "They don't go to church on Sunday, but they have no problem using taxpayer dollars to evangelize on every college campus across the state. We have to stop, put our foot down and not allow it to continue.”
He went so far as to say DEI efforts make him embarrassed to say he holds a degree from a UW campus (Whitewater), and diversity programming is "the single most important issue" facing the nation.
However, in my experience working at UW-Stout for nearly 15 years, the real push for establishing DEI positions and programs came from students and, to a lesser extent, faculty and staff, who wanted to make the campus more diverse and comfortable for all students and employees. While Vos claims that UW administrators pursue DEI efforts to “evangelize” on campus, it is the opposite; students and employees who care deeply about DEI in their lives want their campuses to do better for students and employees of color.
I worked for four chancellors over the years and saw repeated efforts by students to persuade those chancellors to add DEI-related positions, especially a leader who would sit on the chancellor’s cabinet. For the bulk of my career, those chancellors, who believed in DEI, resisted calls for a cabinet-level DEI position, arguing that the goals of diversity, equity and inclusion could best be achieved through efforts dispersed around campus where they could become part of the campus culture.
These efforts through the years included hiring faculty intercultural development ambassadors; hiring an associate dean for equity, diversity and inclusion; maintaining a Multicultural Student Services office with a director as well as various other programs.
Despite these myriad efforts, students and employees still raised concerns that the university wasn’t doing enough, and the university continued to have issues recruiting and retaining students and employees of color and among other marginalized groups. It didn’t help that in February 2020, USA Today listed UW-Stout as the 24th least diverse campus in the country, with a white student population of 88.1 percent.
These complaints continued even after a new chancellor, Katherine Frank, took over in March 2020. In July of that year, Frank sent a message to campus, saying UW-Stout needed to “do better” and “commit to improvement” in DEI.
In August 2020, Frank told the campus she and others had met with myriad groups on campus, and there was clear evidence that UW-Stout needed to take major steps to address these concerns, which included the “need for a senior diversity officer.”
She concluded: “Please know that I remain committed to continuing to ensure that Stout strives to be a leader in transformational change around inclusive excellence. True, systemic change must begin somewhere, and I am committed to seeing it happen at UW-Stout.”
I retired from Stout in April 2021, and since then Frank has followed through on hiring a senior diversity officer. She established the position of assistant vice chancellor of equity, diversity and inclusion and made that position cabinet-level, meaning the position reports directly to the chancellor.
I have no idea whether this major investment is paying off, but the 2022-23 numbers show a slight improvement with 84.1 percent of the student body being white, compared to 85 percent in 2021 and 86.3 percent in 2020.
I do know that whatever positions or efforts are in place at UW-Stout are there because the campus called for them over the years (and decades, really), rather than because administrators had a DEI agenda they want to “evangelize” across campus. Robin Vos has this argument backwards.