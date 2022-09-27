Joseph P. Hammang is a Middleton resident, neuroscientist and science policy expert with a Ph.D. from UW Madison. Hammang is also partner with the international health care and life sciences consultancy Vital Transformation and has worked with various biopharmaceutical firms, start-up biotechnology companies and industry trade organizations.

