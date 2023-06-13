“Follow the money” is good advice when trying to figure what’s going on in the world, be it business, crime or sports. It’s excellent advice if you want to understand what’s going on in the state Capitol.
The state budget, now being considered by the Legislature, affects our lives in many ways, from education to health care to local governmental services. One of the biggest impacts of the budgetary decisions is on our environment. It is also one of the areas of sharpest disagreement between Democrats and Republicans.
The budget process started last winter when Gov. Tony Evers forwarded his budget proposal to the Legislature. The good news is that his proposal contained many strong environmental measures to protect water quality, improve our state parks, preserve our remaining natural areas and encourage clean energy and transportation. The bad news is the Republicans, who control the state Legislature because of extreme partisan gerrymandering, appear likely to kill many of those proposals.
Central to Evers’ environmental budget is a focus on water quality. Many communities are dealing with water pollution from highly toxic PFAS, often referred to as “forever chemicals” because they remain in the environment for a very long time. The governor wants to provide grants to local communities to clean up drinking water polluted with PFAS and to establish enforcement standard for these chemicals.
The governor’s clean water initiative also includes significant funding to help farmers limit erosion and runoff of pollutants from farm fields and barn yards into our waterways.
Another area of natural resources concern is our state parks. Our park system is wonderful, but it has been sorely neglected. Former Gov. Scott Walker removed all public funding for our parks — apparently the only state in the nation that does not fund its parks and relies solely on user fees. It breaks my heart when I travel to other states and compare the quality maintenance and infrastructure of their parks and trails to what’s happened in Wisconsin. Evers wisely included $25 million in his budget proposal to start to address this neglect.
Alongside caring for our parks is protecting threatened natural areas. The Knowles–Nelson Stewardship Fund, since I authored it more than 30 years ago, has protected more than 700,000 acres of the best of what’s left of outdoor Wisconsin. However, it has recently been kneecapped by Republicans in the state Legislature who have anonymously blocked important projects such as the Pelican River State Forest. Evers wants to remove that cloak of anonymity that presently allows legislators to kill key preservation efforts.
A third important thrust of the Democratic natural resources budget is progressing Wisconsin to a clean energy future. A wide variety of initiatives would position us to benefit from the inevitable and essential move away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy. These include $8 million for training for clean energy jobs, doubling funding for Wisconsin’s program to encourage energy efficiency, and using $18 million in federal grants to triple funding for bike and pedestrian safety projects. Currently, Wisconsin is near the bottom of all states for spending on trails, walking and biking.
Many of these environmental proposals are slated for removal from the state budget bill by Republicans, but final votes won’t occur until the end of the month. Before they vote, legislative Republicans should consider a recent statewide poll that shows overwhelming public support for conservation measures.
The state Supreme Court’s new majority is likely to overturn the extreme gerrymandering that has assured Republicans of reelection and allowed them to ignore public opinion. But with fair maps, they’ll actually have to face the voters, and Wisconsin voters want our natural resources protected.