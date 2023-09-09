As kids across the country go back to school, Madison is seeing temperatures in the mid-90s, which is far from normal for this time of year.
I’m grateful that the city is keeping splash parks open for a few extra days due to the record-setting heat, but I am concerned about the larger trend this extreme heat represents, one likely to worsen due to climate change.
In just over two months this summer, our state broke 40 daily maximum temperature records. Almost half our state is under extreme drought conditions. Climate change is hurting our crops, our dairy industry and our craft brewing companies. By 2100, climate change is projected to cost Wisconsin over $5 billion annually.
I was born and raised in Wisconsin. I ran for office because I wanted to make a difference for people in our state. Despite long odds in our deeply gerrymandered Legislature, I’m committed to fighting as hard as I can to make our state a better place to live, work and raise a family.
Yet I am deeply disturbed by Republican efforts to roll back our hard-fought progress on climate. I’m also worried that their efforts might succeed if we don’t collectively raise our voices and demand that our elected leaders move our country forward, not backwards, when it comes to clean energy.
Take the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law last year. It’s the most significant climate change legislation in our country’s history. In just a year, the IRA has created 170,000 new clean energy jobs, more than half of which are in Republican districts. Many of these jobs are in communities of color. Most won’t require a four-year degree. These are good-paying jobs that can support people raising a family.
Leaders from both parties should be celebrating these achievements and shouting them from the rooftops. Instead, Republicans in Congress have tried to repeal the IRA 17 times. And in the first Republican presidential primary debate, candidates falsely claimed the IRA only benefits China and went so far as to call climate change a hoax. Dangerous conspiracy theories like these threaten our economy, our health and our planet, and we must not let them go unchallenged.
Throughout my career in the state Assembly and state Senate, I’ve been frustrated by the disproportionate power that extreme right-wing politicians wield over American life and politics. Climate change is a key example of this. Polling shows that young Republican voters care about the climate and want their party do more on this issue. We should embrace this common ground and build broad coalitions around ensuring a habitable future for young people.
Thanks in large part to the Inflation Reduction Act, we’re making incredible progress on delivering clean energy that is cheaper and more accessible to all. The cost of wind and solar power is now lower than coal, oil and methane gas. For the first time ever, wind and solar generated more electricity than coal in the first five months of 2023.
And all of this is paying off: We’re on track to lower emissions beyond what was thought to be possible just one year ago.
There is no tradeoff here between caring for the climate and adding good-paying jobs. Indeed, good climate policy is the best policy for jobs and the economy. We can create an inclusive economic boom for the first time in history, one where we invest in communities of color and those that have too often been left out of economic progress. We can make Wisconsin a leader in climate justice, family-supporting jobs, 100% clean energy and regenerative agriculture.
But we won’t get there with complacency, pessimism and recalcitrant politics. It’s up to us to demand that our leaders protect our planet, defend the positive changes we’ve made and continue making progress.
We all have the right to breathe clean air, enjoy clean water and thrive on a safe, healthy and livable planet. As a parent, that’s what I want for my kids. As an elected leader from Wisconsin, that’s what I want for all communities in our state.
And as a human being, that’s what I want for every child on this planet that we share.