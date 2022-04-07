Two of my friends who are both long-time voters ran into a new barrier for this spring’s election as a result of a recent court ruling. Both have had surgery that severely limits their ability to get around. Both applied for an absentee ballot and, until this spring, could have had a family member return the ballot to the Madison City Clerk’s office. But that simple act of support was not possible in the April 5 election because of the misguided ruling. If we're lucky, the prohibition will be rescinded in the courts before the fall.
Unfortunately the practice of returning another person’s sealed absentee ballot has been in the crosshairs of Republican legislatures recently, and it was the subject of a lawsuit filed in Waukesha County by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL), a conservative law firm. To make matters worse, the court ruling in favor of WILL has created confusion as to whether it actually prohibits the practice itself or simply the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s guidance on the practice.
Many conservatives refer to the practice of returning another person’s ballot as “ballot harvesting,” which is nothing more than an incendiary term for a normal, caring act by neighbors or family members in support of someone who can't get around very well. Although some states allow the practice and others prohibit it, Wisconsin statutes do not have explicit language either way.
The ambiguity of the recent court ruling stems from the fact that WILL targeted the Wisconsin Elections Commission in its lawsuit, seeking to have the agency rescind its guidance to local election clerks stating that the practice was legal. In response to the ruling, WEC has withdrawn the guidance. However, because WILL did not specifically name local election clerks in its complaint, they are not legally bound by the ruling. A letter written by attorneys for the League of Wisconsin Municipalities states that each clerk will have to decide individually what to do.
WILL certainly has some smart lawyers, and surely they were aware of the limited nature of their complaint. They could have known it would cause confusion, and yet they filed their mean-spirited lawsuit anyway. They have taken one aspect of election administration, which has worked well for many voters for many years, and made it ambiguous. You can bet there will be litigation following the election.
In their fervor to discredit the 2020 elections Republicans in the state Legislature have passed a slew of highly restrictive voting bills, including a proposal to ban people from returning a ballot on behalf of another. They say their reforms would give people more confidence in elections, but all they do is make it harder to vote.
Gov. Tony Evers vetoed several restrictive voting bills last year, and he is expected to veto more this spring. He is right to do so because most of these proposals would make it much harder for many people to vote while doing nothing to improve elections.
If the Legislature remains under Republican leadership after the November elections, as expected, you can be sure these same bills — or even more restrictive ones — will go to the governor for his signature. That’s why we need a governor who will stand up to these threats to our ability to vote.
We can look forward to the day when a less radical group will be elected to the Legislature, allowing Wisconsin to move forward with clear, consistent legislation designed to make elections more accessible, efficient and fair.