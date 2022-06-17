Inflation has already hit a 40-year high with no end in sight. Gas prices are soaring. Violent crime is skyrocketing. Student test scores are dropping. But Gov. Tony Evers' top priority still is ... a radical agenda designed to pit Wisconsinites against one another.
Our governor has spent his four years in office pushing a woke agenda instead of the priorities of Wisconsin families and workers.
In his first budget, Evers recommended creating a “chief equity officer” and hiring more than a dozen ”equity officers” throughout state government. He also proposed the creation of an “Office of Environmental Justice.” When the Legislature nixed funding for these pet projects in the budget, Evers created them through administrative action.
The last thing Wisconsin needs is more bureaucrats to create more problems than they solve. These positions are unnecessary, duplicative and wasteful. That doesn't matter to liberals like Evers. To appease his radical base, he wants to make taxpayers fund the left’s woke agenda.
One of Evers' signature “achievements” was making administrative code more “gender-neutral.” Instead of referring to moms and dads as mothers and fathers on birth certificates, Tony Evers made it possible to use parent-parent language instead. Never mind acknowledging biology and recognizing that it takes a man and woman to make a baby. Evers also refuses to recognize Mother's and Father's Day because the gendered terms "mother" and "father" might offend someone.
Evers' dangerous virtue signaling to his base has become a hallmark of his time as our governor. Instead of focusing on the pressing issues Wisconsinites face every day, his administration continues to look for trouble by introducing this radicalism into taxpayer-funded state government.
Evers would rather police pronouns than hire cops to protect our families from murderers and violent repeat criminals. Wisconsin families are at their limits trying to afford gas and groceries, but Evers stands ready to take our money and spend it on bureaucrats to tell you that wishing someone a Happy Mother’s or Father’s Day isn’t inclusive.
Evers' agenda is so insane that it led to his campaign pledge of reducing our prison population by 50%, even though it meant putting violent criminals on our streets. His desire to appear tolerant convinced him to sit in the governor’s mansion and watch while rioters terrorized and burned down Kenosha. During the pandemic, his administration even recommended vaccinating young, healthy convicted criminals ahead of vulnerable senior citizens.
When Evers allowed our kids to be locked out of schools during the pandemic, proficiency in core subjects dropped. Scores in English, math, social studies and science are down. Student absenteeism is up. But don’t worry, many Wisconsin public schools prioritized teaching critical race theory so when our kids returned to class they could learn that they should feel guilty because of their skin color and historical sins.
Evers is also using wokeness as a reason to overregulate our energy industry and push his Green New Deal-style climate agenda in the name of “environmental justice.” These policies will only end up making our gas and heating bills rise when we’re already paying more for everything else.
The fact is that Evers is pandering to a childish mob of snowflakes whose demands will never be met and whose ability to be offended is limitless. Every person in Wisconsin deserves clean air and water, no matter the color of their skin. Every student deserves access to quality education, regardless of their zip code. Every Wisconsinite deserves safe streets. Every state employee should be treated equally. Every community and business in the state should be treated fairly. Evers’ melodramatic attempts at kissing up to the perpetually offended have not ended in their calming down but in real damage to our society.
As governor, I will end Evers' reign of woke demagoguery with the stroke of my pen. No more critical race theory in our K-12 schools. No more Office of Environmental Justice. No more Office of Equity and Inclusion and Equity and Inclusion Advisory Council. I'll eliminate them all and restore real equality, where we quit pandering and start appreciating people based on the contents of their character, not what they look like.
Wisconsinites deserve a governor who will focus resources and energy on the issues that genuinely matter to middle-class families. We don’t need Tony Evers’ virtue signaling to ensure that Wisconsin is a great place in which to live, work and raise a family — for everyone.
I promise that a Kleefisch administration will prioritize bringing Wisconsinites together, not dividing us.