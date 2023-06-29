Sarah Zarling is an organizer, researcher and presenter in environmental justice and founder of Citizens Acting for Rail Safety in Watertown, Wisconsin. She presented “Stories from The Frontlines: Living with Fossil Fuels and Petrochemicals” at the 32nd annual MREA Energy Fair.

