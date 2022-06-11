As candidates gear up for Wisconsin’s fall Senate and governor races, we can expect lots of talk about the proper balance between the public sector (the state) and the private sector (the market). Republicans tend to favor policies that rely on the market to help solve society’s problems, while Democrats traditionally focus on the state. We can expect stark opinions from candidates on which is better, but the reality is complicated.
Differences over time and across countries
Preferences about the role of the market and the state change over time. The demand for governments to take on a big role often increases when there’s some kind of crisis, and the demand for businesses to take on a big role often increases when things are calmer.
The balance between the state and the market also differs across countries. For example, in the United States, the public sector is often subordinate to the private sector. Markets are permitted to run their course unless some perceived “market failure” (such as a company squashing all competitors and becoming a monopoly) necessitates government intervention.
In contrast, in China the private sector is often subordinate to the public sector. The central government is very involved in the economy, has many domestic and foreign policy goals that are tied to controlling the economy, and even directly owns large parts of the economy. Many of our country’s biggest rivals are countries that subordinate the market to the state.
Blurred lines
In the United States, stark lines between the state and the market have blurred. We’ve seen this with the COVID pandemic. The United States federal government has funded private-sector research, bought up vaccines and testing kits made by the private sector, and used the Postal Service to deliver testing kits to people’s doorsteps for free. So a public policy goal like “health” has been dependent on both the public sector and the private sector.
Americans who admire the private sector’s efficiency or innovation are demanding that governments get more streamlined and creative. Meanwhile, Americans who admire the public sector’s ability to look beyond the next financial quarter or take on big risks are demanding that businesses adopt a longer view and do more to help with things that are good for society.
The state and the market: similarities and differences
Dual demands on the state and the market aren’t so surprising when you consider that the two sectors share a fundamental feature: Much of the private and public sectors are organized as bureaucracies. Bureaucracy is neither all good nor all bad — it just means that operations are based on rules, hierarchies, specialization and so on. Although governments get painted as bureaucratic, many businesses are, too. You have firsthand experience with this every time you call a company’s support line and are transferred among several departments to find the right person to help you.
But the private and public sectors also have profoundly different goals. Whereas businesses pursue and are judged by their profitability, governments are charged with many additional objectives, such as fairness and societal cohesion. For example, if profitability and the private sector were the only option, many rural areas in the United States would be shut out of things like health care, transportation, or internet access.
The path forward: collaboration between the private and public sectors
Demanding each sector to start acting more like the other doesn’t always make sense. In fact, it’s not always possible. Things aren’t so different from expecting that just because a football player and a golfer both play on grass, they could swap sports and still excel.
The key, then, is to continue considering ways for governments and businesses to work together. That kind of complementarity will be necessary for the United States to emerge from the COVID pandemic. It will also be indispensable as the United States confronts whatever domestic or international challenges lie ahead.