The Wisconsin Firearm Industry Protection Act (Senate Bill 570), which passed 21-12 in the Senate in November and 61-35 in the Assembly last month with broad bipartisan support, will soon be sent to Gov. Tony Evers for consideration. Headed up by Sen. Julian Bradley, R-Franklin, and Rep. Gae Magnafici, R-Dresser, this bill mirrors the federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA).
Put simply, SB 570 would stop frivolous and politically motivated lawsuits against members of the Wisconsin firearm industry when lawfully made and sold products are unlawfully misused by a remote party. This bill would not create “immunity,” as opponents claim, because firearm businesses would still be responsible for instances of breach of contract, breach of warranty and damage resulting from defect in design or manufacturing.
Most Wisconsinites agree that criminals are solely responsible for the crimes they commit, which begs an obvious question why a bill like SB 570 is necessary. It wasn’t too long ago, back to the 1990’s, when crime was rampant in cities across the country. Big city mayors looked for someone to blame for their failure to keep their cities safe. Dozens of cities, like Chicago, Gary, Indiana, Detroit, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans and Boston to mention a few, filed “public nuisance” lawsuits against members of the firearm industry.
These lawsuits were more than political deflection, though. These mayors, gun control groups and greedy trial lawyers coordinated to file these lawsuits with the goal of bankrupting the firearm industry. In 2000, the Clinton administration’s Housing and Urban Development Secretary Andrew Cuomo gave away their true intentions when he told gun manufacturers that he would use local housing authorities to join cities in lawsuits to bring about “death by a thousand cuts” to the firearm industry. Recognizing the serious threat of these lawsuits, dozens of state legislatures created state-level protections similar to SB 570. In 2005, Congress responded by passing the PLCAA.
When President Joe Biden launched his campaign, his number-one priority was, and remains, to “hold gun manufacturers accountable” by repealing the PLCAA. He renewed that push in his 2022 State of the Union address where he repeated the debunked claim that the firearm industry is “the only industry in America that can’t be sued.” He repeats the lie, even after CNN called him out for this, writing, “This is false. Gun manufacturers are not entirely exempt from being sued, nor are they the only industry with some liability protections.”
The firearm industry fulfills a critical role for law-abiding Wisconsin citizens exercising their Second Amendment rights. It also plays a vital role for those participating in Wisconsin’s deeply held tradition of hunting. In 2021, Wisconsin’s firearm industry was responsible for over 6,500 full-time jobs in the state and had a $1.2 billion dollar economic impact on the state’s economy. Finally, thanks largely to the excise tax paid on guns and ammo purchases, Wisconsin recently received $31 million from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to be used for wildlife management and habitat conservation in the state.
Second Amendment rights, Wisconsin hunting heritage and the economic impact the firearm industry has on the state of Wisconsin is worth defending from politically motivated and frivolous lawsuits. When the PLCAA passed out of Congress in 2005 with bipartisan support, it was supported by Wisconsin Democrat Sen. Herbert Kohl and Wisconsin Democrat Reps. Ron Kind and David Obey.
That’s because it was and still is a commonsense measure. It is based on the commonsense principle that lawful industries shouldn’t be held liable for the unlawful or criminal misuse of their lawfully sold products. This bedrock American principle of fairness hasn’t changed in the last 17 years despite President Biden’s gun control talking points. Gov. Evers has a chance to stand for Wisconsin citizens over politics by signing Senate Bill 570 into law.