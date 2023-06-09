America holds our elections at warp speed, each one more important than the last. And with the 2024 presidential election just a year and a half away, campaigns are already in motion.
Who will be sitting in the Oval Office will again hinge on a few states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin. And while a few early national polls have made their rounds, there has not been extensive early public polling in these key states. But that doesn’t mean we don’t know a lot about them.
The biggest election of 2023 was in one of these key states. It decided the control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. I served as a general strategist for Janet Protasiewicz’s successful campaign. This race provides a real look into where things stand at the moment. Operatives, politicos and reporters are all pouring over the outcome of this hot election to glean insights to prepare for the upcoming presidential election cycle. And here's a preview of what they are learning.
With the Wisconsin Supreme Court's ideology hanging in the balance, the stakes in the race were exceptionally high. The new liberal 4-3 majority will likely rule on the state’s 1849 criminal abortion ban, Republican gerrymandering and voting rights. And, of national importance, the new court could possibly rule on a fair outcome of the 2024 election.
You may recall the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2020 was the only state court in the nation to hear a case on whether or not to nullify the will of the people and overturn the election results in favor of Donald Trump. But for a single vote on the court, Wisconsin would have unfairly awarded its electors to the former president.
In 2023, once again, Wisconsin served as a microcosm of the country's political landscape, as the state's Supreme Court race mirrored national politics.
The conservative candidate, Daniel Kelly, offered more of the same Trumpian extremism that now permeates the right in this country. He campaigned on a backwards, fear-laden politics that offered no credible solutions to the challenges Americans face. He embraced the most extreme elements of his party, touring the state with a far-right activist who advocated for assassinating doctors who perform abortions. Kelly even once said that seniors who depend on Social Security are “people who have chosen to retire without sufficient assets to support themselves.” As a woman in one of our ads said, “What a jerk!”
The vast majority of voters reject this brand of extremism. To win, our candidate, Protasiewicz, offered the sanity voters cried out for. She compiled a coalition of progressives, independent voters and moderate Republicans who sought commonsense representation. James Carville famously said, “It’s the economy, stupid” to describe the presidential election strategy in 1992. This time around, “It’s sanity, stupid.” We should not be afraid to talk about our core values, because they are popular with Americans.
Voters in battleground states are disgusted by extremism and exhausted by endless division and rancor. They want an end to the spiraling doom loop of outrage politics. They are fatigued by the failure of the government to perform its most basic duties. They prize their freedoms and rights and don’t want them taken away.
Looking to the 2024 elections, Democrats would be wise to examine the winning blueprint of the Protasiewicz campaign.
Reproductive freedom was at the center of our campaign messaging. It persuaded swing voters and mobilized our base voters. Even in rural areas, abortion rights messaging allowed us to overperform 2022 levels. In fact, Wisconsin voters opposed the state’s 1849 criminal abortion ban by more than a 2-to-1 margin throughout the state, with 61% opposing the 174-year-old state law, and only 28% of voters supporting it. Republicans are on the wrong side of this issue, and the electorate does not want to be held hostage by their radical views.
The issue of crime, and our proactive defense of Protasiewicz’s record on public safety, was a critical factor in her victory. Kelly and his allies invested nearly all of their paid attack ads on this topic. We didn’t ignore it. We ran positive messaging of our own; we responded to attacks and did not cede an inch. And we counterattacked Daniel Kelly on his terrible record on crime. Neutralizing the issue was essential to maintain the prominence of the abortion issue in the campaign and allow us to drive up our vote margins. In a post-election poll, just 4% said crime was the reason they voted. We considered this a wild success that progressives should not be afraid to deploy.
When it came to the campaign’s ability to do what was needed, early money was key. Donors should not hold their pocketbooks and wait. During the 2022 cycle in Wisconsin, for example, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes was neck and neck with U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, but right after the primary, Barnes’ campaign was low on funds while Johnson and his allies flooded TV and digital platforms with advertising against him. In contrast, Gov. Tony Evers ran a textbook campaign, dominating on paid media and winning in a close but certain margin. We learned from this experience. A close race for the Supreme Court was very likely and we prepared for that.
From the very beginning, our campaign developed a narrative and simple contrast themes that were memorable and defined the choice voters had to make at the ballot box: a commonsense judge or an extremist; someone who will protect your freedoms versus someone who will restrict your freedoms; a judge who is impartial or a judge who is corrupt.
And the big question voters faced was: Do you want change, or more of the same hyperpartisan rulings from Wisconsin’s highest court?
The voters chose correctly, by an 11% margin in the battleground state of battleground states.
It’s sanity, stupid.