“While it is important to continue making progress, we are concerned that the proposed regulation (on soot pollution) would stifle manufacturing and industrial investment and exacerbate permitting challenges that continue to hamper the economy.”
This comment was unsurprisingly made by Chad Whiteman, vice president of Environment and Regulatory Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Energy Institute, to oppose the EPA’s National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) update.
The “proposed regulation” strengthens the EPA’s annual soot standard to 9-10 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3), which will save around 5,000 lives per year based on calculations by Industrial Economics Inc. However, the updated soot pollution standard from Jan. 27 still falls short of the Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee’s (CASAC) recommendations of 8 µg/m3. If the EPA followed these recommendations, some studies estimate that the number of lives saved per year would increase to 20,000. That estimate climbs even as high as 53,000 nationwide, according to a 2022 study conducted by the University of Wisconsin, with 150 of those in Wisconsin alone.
Soot, otherwise known as particle pollution or PM2.5, is particularly dangerous due to its small diameter of 2.5 micrometers. Particles this small are easily inhaled and lodge themselves in our lungs and bloodstreams. As a result, soot has been linked to many health issues such as asthma, heart disease and dementia, among others.
One does not need to live in a highly polluted area to experience health consequences, either. Short-term exposure can lead to hospitalizations and emergency room visits for various pulmonary issues and heart attacks. To protect the 63 million people who are exposed to short-term spikes in soot pollution annually, the NAAQS includes safety limits for 24-hour soot exposure as well. However, that number is currently 35 µg/m3, contrary to the CASAC’s recommendation of 25-30 µg/m3. Unfortunately, the EPA has failed to update the 24-hour soot pollution standards under the new rule.
Beyond the directly preventable deaths from soot-related health complications, the failure of EPA soot regulations to align with scientific recommendations has other ramifications. Specific types of soot, such as black carbon, contribute to climate change by trapping heat from the sun within Earth’s atmosphere. In fact, black carbon is second only to carbon dioxide in terms of climate impact. Recent prolific wildfires have exponentially increased the amount of soot in the air, making it imperative to reduce soot pollution wherever we can.
Furthermore, the lack of sufficient soot regulations perpetuate environmental justice issues. Black Americans above the age of 65 are more than three times as likely to die from soot exposure than their white counterparts. This horrifying discrepancy is a result of decades of systemic environmental injustice. Black, Latine and Asian Americans all experience disproportionately high amounts of soot pollution from cars. Freeways often cut through BIPOC neighborhoods, which also tend to be closer to oil and gas refineries and have a lower tree density than white neighborhoods.
All of these factors result in a higher degree of soot exposure for people of color, with Wisconsin ranking as the third-worst in the nation for racial disparity, with POC residents, and specifically Black residents, 26% and 41% more likely to be exposed, respectively. Wisconsinites are also more likely to suffer from soot pollution directly from agriculture, which is often left out of the conversation. Despite the staggering inequalities, the EPA’s new regulations completely ignore the need to address how soot has harmed marginalized communities and how to remedy those transgressions.
When framing a policy, business associations like the Chamber of Commerce tend to focus purely on short-term economic gains and costs. In the long run, the purely economic cost of 20,000 lives and systemic inequity stacks up, even without factoring in the costs of climate change. However, the lives lost and racial/geographic disparities are inherently important as well, and must be treated as such by regulations.
The EPA is responsible for protecting people, and if they are to follow that mission, they must adhere to science-backed recommendations for setting stricter safety limits on soot pollution, both for long-term and 24-hour exposure.
Take action right now by sending your comments on how soot pollution affects you and your community to the EPA by March 28.