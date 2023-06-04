In April I visited the Christ Presbyterian Church with my English-learning grandmother, who is visiting from Russia, for an International Cooking and Dinner event hosted by Madison International Partners.
Madison International Partners, founded in 2008, is an organization that strives to “help global citizens living in the Madison area through hospitality, friendship, and cross-cultural exchanges.”
Jean-Rene Watchou, the group’s executive director, describes it as a place where “internationals in Madison find a home away from home.” By hosting such events, he finds a way for those living in Madison to travel the world by learning from people who bring their diverse cultures to one place.
Michael, a native speaker (which is what the group calls its English-speaking volunteers) mentions how inclusive the organization is to volunteers as well. Students at the University of Wisconsin, referred to as Badger speakers, often join these events to help in any way they can.
The International Cooking and Dinner event is where citizens of the world of all ages come together to cook, laugh, share their experiences and make friends. The event lasts four to five hours, but between the positive atmosphere in the kitchen, the playful laughter and the games in the dining room, time passes quickly. The event proves that, despite our differences, we can always find common ground, whether it be food, music, or something as simple as a friendly smile. By cooking alongside those so different from yourself, learning about the process of their cooking, you learn about how your paths intersected here.
My grandmother is learning English and takes classes a few times a week, which is how she found out about these events. She went a few months ago as a student hoping for more conversational practice and has now quickly become a part of this diverse community. Little did she know that learning a language could be so much fun.
Madison International Partners hosts a variety of events, some during holidays: Halloween parties, Thanksgiving dinners, as well as weekly friendship coffee hours, global spouse circles and informal gatherings on Zoom or in person for English conversation time.
My grandmother introduced me to her friends from Ecuador, Ukraine and China, all of whom greeted us with a big smile and an enthusiastic “Hello!” The communal kitchen buzzed with laughter and talk in dozens of different languages. We stood at a counter and cut parsley and dill as garnish for the borscht made by my grandmother, an offering to her classmates and friends, surrounded by the sounds of simmering oil and piquant smells of spice.
I spoke with Ellen, Qing and Kashmir, who told me a little about their lives and the dishes they prepared to share. Ellen, who moved here from Mexico in 2001, prepared a dish of her own: rice with vegetables and herbs. When asked how she’s adjusted to the community and what her experience has been, she reflected on the amount of opportunity such an event provided: “You meet people from many countries around the world,” mentioning that not only people of many cultures come together, but also of different professions, each bringing a unique perspective from all fronts.
Qing is an example of this. She moved to Madison from Shanghai, China, in 2017 after her husband got a job at UW-Madison. She told me that she used to be a journalist. She prepared mapo tofu, a spicy tofu that features the Sichuan peppercorn, a spice that is known to numb the tongue.
Kashmir moved here just this year and spoke English well, the result of watching Hollywood movies. He sought out international events on Instagram and joined Madison International Partner’s community. Kashmir prepared a goat biryani, consisting of goat, white rice, cilantro and ginger. Flavorful juices from the meat made for a deliciously rich dish from Pakistan.
Once everyone had finished cooking, all meals were brought to long tables, one of which was dedicated exclusively to children, and the buffet-style meal would soon begin. Labels crowded the tables, increasing the vocabulary of each English-learner, and expanding our taste buds with new kinds of flavor.
Watchou welcomed everyone to the event, playfully encouraging the crowd to move around and sit next to someone they didn’t know. He welcomed a Turkish family that had survived the recent earthquake, and they were already surrounded by friendly people.
As a child of two immigrants, I can understand the difficulty of moving to a place so different from home and starting anew. Everyone that has contributed to this program and continues to help it thrive is providing an outlet for sympathy, respect, understanding, friendship and community. Whatever the reasons each of these individuals or families moved, there is something for them here.
Finally, Watchou says, “Those who are older than us go first,” and the feast begins.