Roe v. Wade is very likely to be overturned in a few weeks. For generations, Americans’ reproductive freedom has been a constitutional right, but the new anti-choice majority on the Supreme Court is preparing to end that right, despite overwhelming popular support for Roe.
This summer, millions of Americans will find themselves unable to access abortion legally in their states, including all Wisconsinites due to an 1849 criminal abortion ban that remains on the books. While some states, like Illinois, have protected abortion rights under their state laws, those “sanctuary” states will not have the capacity to provide as many abortions as are needed to serve everyone in the dozens of states where abortion will no longer be available.
Before Roe was decided in 1973, women routinely died from unsafe or self-induced abortions. Many others suffered lifelong harm, including infertility. That’s why physicians and faith leaders were among the strongest advocates for legalizing abortion care — they saw that when abortion is illegal, women die. Around the world even today, restrictions on abortion lead to women dying preventable deaths.
Unlike 1973, however, we now have medication that allows pregnant people to safely, discreetly manage their abortions at home. Medical abortion is safe, accessible and increasingly chosen by people seeking abortion care. We refuse to go back to the days of unsafe, illegal abortions and countless women dying.
That’s why we’re urging every person of reproductive age to order an advance prescription of medication abortion right now, to keep it in your medicine cabinet in case you or someone you love ever needs it. Medication abortion is safer than Tylenol, highly effective at ending pregnancy, and it is indistinguishable from a spontaneous miscarriage so is not detectable by law enforcement, medical personnel or abusive partners.
Medication abortion is a combination of two medications, mifepristone and misoprostol, which induce a miscarriage. It has a long shelf life and does not carry a weight restriction, so people of all body sizes can safely use it. Unlike emergency contraception, which can only prevent pregnancy and is available over the counter, medical abortion can end an established pregnancy when taken in the first trimester (up to 12 weeks from the last menstrual period).
Ask your current health care provider about their policies for people who can become pregnant. Will they issue you an advance prescription for medication abortion? If you have a miscarriage, will they treat and manage you appropriately, even if it means doing an abortion procedure?
You can order an abortion online at aidaccess.org right now. A doctor will give you an advance prescription for medication abortion that you can keep in your medicine cabinet for when it’s needed. It costs roughly $100 and arrives in about four weeks.
Then, roll up your sleeves and get to work electing more pro-choice Democrats at every level of government so we can restore our rights and work toward reproductive justice.