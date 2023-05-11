My grandma left her hometown of Hudson, Wisconsin, to be part of the first group of women to serve in World War II. I learned from her that public service was an important moral obligation and worth the fight.
I’ve striven to follow in her footsteps — taking on politicians to stop the power grab of eliminating the State Treasurer’s Office, running for statewide office as a political nobody from Eau Claire, and serving as a state treasurer who fought for economic security, smart investments and transparency. Now, unexpectedly, I'm serving as Wisconsin’s secretary of state.
I was honored to be asked by the governor to serve as Wisconsin’s secretary of state. I will work diligently to make this office all it can be for our state and fight for what’s right. One of those issues worth fighting for is our democracy.
The fragility of our democracy is front and center in Wisconsin. Ten Wisconsinites, including an election commissioner, attempted to overturn the will of the people and submitted falsified paperwork to the Secretary of State’s Office and the U.S. Congress. County and municipal clerks are being harassed for doing their job running elections. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos allowed Michael Gableman to run a sham election investigation costing taxpayers $2 million. And a new study shows Wisconsin is now the fourth hardest state in which to cast a ballot.
Yet despite these unimaginable threats, I’m being attacked for using the platform to protect and strengthen democracy. To avoid my language again being twisted for the gain of others, I want to emphasize: I have been very clear from the beginning that I do not believe politicians should run our elections.
You can read exactly what I have stated to countless news outlets, including Wisconsin Public Radio and CBS-58. The Wisconsin Election Commission is doing the important work in administering our elections freely, fairly and securely. Further, I believe Wisconsinites value a commission of non-elected officials administering our locally driven electoral system, and I will continue to support their efforts.
Elections administration, however, is not the only player on Team Democracy. I believe we cannot look the other way when our state is called a democracy desert — a place where voters stand little chance of effecting political change. We need players to increase voter engagement, combat misinformation, recruit and support our local clerks, address the underrepresentation of communities facing barriers, and improve access to the ballot. My vision is to be a key member of this team, working to safeguard and strengthen our democracy.
As a woman who now has fewer rights than her mother or grandmother, I refuse to be told to stand down or stop fighting for our democracy. My grandma said, “Public service isn’t easy but it's worth the fight.” This sentiment rings true, and I will continue to use this platform in partnership with the governor, the Wisconsin Election Commission, elected officials, community organizations and Wisconsinites to protect and promote a strong democracy.