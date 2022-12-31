The Black Women Artists Speak event in September naturally lends itself to a time of introspection. At the end of 2022, I find myself reflecting on losses as a Madison creative artist.
The negative actions of The Overture Center and the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) in their refusal to acknowledge their harm to Lilada Gee and by extension to Black women artists and the Madison Black community, compel me to stop attending Overture or MMoCA events. Both organizations refused to satisfactorily resolve these issues.
This is a necessary but painful personal decision that hurts due to the small number of artistic venues in Madison. More importantly, I once served on the Overture Advisory Community Board, I know and admire Ed Holmes, and one of my favorite memories is when I purchased a box seat and watched, from up high, the Alvin Ailey Dance Troupe in a magical performance. I also enjoyed participating in past poetry readings at MMoCA and wandering through exhibitions as a way to support other Black artists and to inspire my own creativity.
Another loss is that I no longer attend events at the Art and Literature Laboratory. When the founder first came to Madison and contacted me, I introduced her to everyone that I knew in the poetry community. I met with her, went to the lab at its first, small location, and for months, did everything I could think of to welcome and support her and this new art organization.
After she became established and I was invited to be a reader at a jazz performance at the venue, that same person walked past me like she had never met me in her life. I decided to stop supporting what doesn’t respect me. That means I can no longer read at the annual Winter Festival of Poets, since they moved to this venue. I haven’t read in two years, and apparently have not been missed. No one in the poetry community has noticed my absence, although I faithfully attended for years in venues all over Madison. I told the founder that I could not read there, but he never asked why.
Other Black people have told me of similar incidents when they were out of a specific context, when others, especially white colleagues, no longer recognize them. This is before COVID and masks. A community member shared that she met with a local politician, and the very next day, saw the politician on State Street and was about to speak again when the politician walked past her, as if the office visit the day before never happened. Needless to say, the politician lost her vote, and she told all of us in her friend circles that evidently the politician was not paying attention to her face, and on the streets, she was just an anonymous Black person. These incidents happen too frequently.
There is a historical connection to Black people boycotting businesses, stores and other places that were unjust to us by refusing to spend money where Black people were not respected. We know about the bus boycotts, and boycotting stores that wouldn’t hire Black people and other places that were disrespectful to Blacks individually or as a group.
I haven’t asked anyone to join me in boycotting Overture, MMoCA or the Art & Literature Laboratory. I realize Overture has helpful programs that do more than entertain and before this current MMoCA director, our communities had a beautiful relationship with the former director. There are lots of arts organizations that think they are progressive or support Black artists as long as they are not local artists, or do what they think best instead of researching what Black artists actually need.
At the end of this year, I can focus on my losses, or I can join the African American community in celebrating the birth of Christ and Kwanzaa, a cultural holiday. Both involve faith that tomorrow will be better than yesterday and today. I can still have hope that all of these organizations will do better.