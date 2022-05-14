There is a “Catch-22,” a paradox, a conundrum to solving the wealth gap. Whereas wealthy people have primarily used stock investing to accumulate wealth, poor Americans generally have not because they lack money and savings.
Every American begins life with potential to become wealthy using ownership of stocks, which is in essence ownership of business. The secret is relatively simple: Start investing early in life, use the power of compound interest, let the investments grow by automatically re-investing dividends and capital gains over decades of time.
Proposed solutions have tried to address ingrained factors that inhibit accumulation of wealth: discriminatory policies like higher-interest mortgages preventing poor Americans from owning homes and building housing equity, education disparities, lack of access to capital and loans to build businesses. Perplexingly, the wealth gap continues to expand.
Ownership of stocks is a glaring inequity, a tool denied to poor people by their economic circumstances. To solve the wealth gap, we need to focus on stock ownership and investing.
Historically, philanthropic giving has redistributed wealth, but the wealth gap continues to expand. Recently, many billionaire Americans have signed the “Giving Pledge,” promising to distribute the majority of their wealth to philanthropy or charitable causes. Wealthy individuals and foundations should consider realigning their goals to include empowering the poor by teaching them how to invest in stocks, and how to use it as a tool to build wealth with patience and discipline.
The federal government should consider amending the Taxpayer Relief Act of 1997 that created the Roth Individual Retirement Account to create a new type of account: "Newborn Baby Roth Individual Retirement Account.”
The features of the Baby Roth IRA are relatively simple but incorporate good long-term investing principles. Each year, the federal government and/or philanthropies contribute $10,000 to baby Roth IRA accounts for each eligible low-income/low-wealth newborn baby within the year after birth. Require it be invested in an index fund to ensure diversification, restricted to a set of low-expense mutual or exchange-traded funds. The accounts would be administered by the mutual fund company. Tax return implications would be simple. To maximize compounding, all dividends and capital gains must be reinvested automatically.
Initially, the account would have to be a custodial account held by the parent, but the custodian should be prohibited from redeeming any shares, thus guaranteeing the account is held intact in the interest of the baby. The baby’s parents should be allowed to contribute a maximum, such as $3,000 per year, while the account is in their custody. Full ownership should be transferred to the individual baby upon reaching legal age. Thereafter, the rules for a regular Roth IRA should generally apply. Penalties should discourage any redemptions until retirement age.
The power of compound interest would do most of the work of building wealth. Assuming a net real annual return after inflation of 6%, the account would double every 12 years, about six doublings during the baby’s lifetime until retirement age. Even if the initial $10,000 was the only contribution, the account would grow substantially by compounding. If additional contributions are made, the value of the account would become even greater. Starting the investment at birth effectively maximizes the time for compounding to work.
This program would not only help eliminate the wealth gap, but also provide retirement savings, having substantial cumulative positive impact.
Baby Roth IRAs would use time and compounding to accumulate wealth, thus creating a realistic step to reduce the wealth gap. It is just one step, but it is a start.