This Labor Day, there is much to celebrate and look forward to.
Support for unions nationally remains at a record high 71%. In the Madison area, we have witnessed unprecedented interest in union organizing. Workers in tech, health care, coffee shops, nonprofits, transportation, retail, warehouse, hospitality and more are all actively organizing in the Madison area. This year, we're seeing 10 times more organizing leads from workers wanting to join unions than in previous years, and five times more direct actions (strikes, picketing, etc.) than previous years.
The surge in worker organizing and activism we’re seeing this Labor Day isn’t an accident. In Wisconsin, we can point to ACT 10, which stripped away fundamental rights from public sector union workers, contributed to teacher shortages and took away the ability of workers to do their jobs efficiently.
But the momentum we are seeing is also the product of decades of worker frustration driven by low wages, unsafe working conditions, unaffordable health care, outsourcing of jobs and a lack of respect and dignity on the job. CEOs continue to pay little to no taxes and give themselves exorbitant raises, turning millionaires into billionaires. They are unwilling to share the profits with those who did the work, and even more unwilling to share their power. Instead they abuse it. The working class has decided enough is enough.
One example is UW Health and Clinics, one of the largest employers in the state, where workers are organizing a union and preparing to strike. UW Health nurses are asking for two simple things from their employer: safe, quality patient care and recognition of their union. This has been the rallying cry of nurses there for nearly three years. Like so many other workers, they’ve organized, marched in rallies, met with administrators and voiced their concerns over and over.
After all that time, we are now on the cusp of a strike that will reverberate throughout the UW Health campus because hospital administration refuses to listen to these essential, compassionate workers.
It’s never easy for workers to strike. They would much rather sit down with an employer to figure things out in a reasonable manner. But when multi-millionaire CEOs or billionaire owners refuse to be reasonable, or for that matter sit down at all, workers must act, just as they are doing across the country.
The decision to step away from the bedside is tough on these nurses, but they feel they have no other choice. They are standing up to protect their patients when they feel hospital executives won’t. UW Nurses report understaffing, high turnover and burnout. They are physically and emotionally exhausted. None of that is good for workers or patients. It’s unsafe.
Make no mistake: UW Health administration has the power to prevent this strike, and they have all along. They hide behind Act 10, even though the attorney general explicitly said they can voluntarily recognize the nurses’ union now. But they refuse to do so.
UW Health is one of the largest employers and health care providers in our state, and the way they treat their workers affects families of every race and faith across Wisconsin. UW Health has a moral responsibility to set the standard in health care, and workers’ rights.
UW Health administration should recognize the nurses’ union now. It’s an easy choice because it’s the right one for workers, patients, and for Wisconsin.
At the end of the day, we all want to be equipped to do our jobs. For the nurses, that means taking care of patients. Having a voice on the job with a seat at the decision-making table is what all workers deserve. For UW Health nurses, that means a say about safe workplace conditions — protection for them, their patients and the community.
Every worker has a special role in our community. Nurses and other health care workers are no exception. For many of us, nurses are with us the day we’re born, on the day of our passing, and on so many days of joy and sadness in between. They have stood with us and for us. This Labor Day and moving forward, it’s time for the 71% of us to stand with them.