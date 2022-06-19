On July 4, 1776, the Founders declared this a nation where all people were free.
And yet almost a century later on June 19, 1865, Galveston, Texas, became one of the last places to receive the news that slavery had been ended.
Juneteenth is often called America’s second Independence Day, and as we celebrate, it’s important to pause and reflect on where we are, where we’re going and how much work there is left to do.
First and foremost, Juneteenth is a day we remember the past.
June 19, 1865, was two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the emancipation proclamation. Can you imagine living in slavery for a single day? Can you imagine living in slavery for a year? Can you imagine living in slavery for two and a half years, not knowing you had been legally free the whole time?
Celebrating Juneteenth reminds us that this history is more recent than we realize. It’s more recent than we realize because the legacy of slavery wasn’t washed away on June 20, 1865. Those people still faced poverty and oppression that influenced the trajectory of their lives and families for generations. There are still people in this country today whose grandparents’ grandparents were slaves.
And so on Juneteenth, we also reflect on how the past influences our present.
I’ve been celebrating Juneteenth for as long I can remember — but it was finally named a federal holiday in 2021. I was so proud to see the Juneteenth flag raised at the Wisconsin state Capitol for the first time in 2020. It’s a reminder of how far we have come in the fight for racial justice.
But at the same time, we still have so much farther to go to truly ensure liberty and justice for all. And in some areas we are slipping backwards. Right now there is an all-out attack being waged on voting rights, particularly the rights of Black voters.
If we are going to live up to our promise as a democracy, we have to do more. The actions of leaders must go beyond symbolic gestures. That’s why on Juneteenth, we must commit to the future.
When we think about Juneteenth, we think about the horrible wrongs in our history and their ongoing legacy. But we also think about the power that lives in the American spirit to right those wrongs. That’s something we know how to do particularly well here in Wisconsin. After all, Wisconsin was the first state to declare the Fugitive Slave Act unconstitutional, and Milwaukee was one of the first cities in the U.S. to host a Juneteenth celebration back in 1971.
As Wisconsin’s first Black lieutenant governor, it is the honor of my life to keep Wisconsin’s legacy of racial and social justice alive, and I am grateful to have a partner in Gov. Tony Evers who is committed to doing the hard work.
Right now we have record low rates of incarceration in Wisconsin. We have directed $86 million of funds from the American Rescue Plan to support minority-owned small businesses. And Wisconsin is finally spending more on education than it is on incarceration.
But there is more to be done. And that’s why today we have to also commit to the future. A future where we have the conviction to right the wrongs we see around us. Where every child, no matter their zip code or circumstance, has a fair shot at education and opportunity. Where elected leaders go beyond gestures and platitudes and stand up to fight the biggest battles of our time.
I believe we're up for the challenge.
So today let’s celebrate our freedom and our collective power and keep fighting to build the nation that we deserve.