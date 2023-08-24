At the age of 16 Arthur Morgan created his own five-days-a-week camp for youth at Mendota Elementary School. He would go to the elementary school to practice basketball in the summer, doing drills by himself, and notice a group of kids shooting on the other end of the court. The kids asked him to show them a thing or two, so he did. The next day they showed up with more friends. Arthur called up some friends, because by the end of the week he had more youth than he could handle. The custodian pulled out some tables and unlocked the school for water. At 16, he began doing youth work in 1988.
Thirty-five years later, he’s still going.
Arthur’s legacy can’t really be measured, but he's definitely had an impact. Arthur can go to any middle or high school in Madison and run into educators he worked with when they were in middle school. Since that first year working with kids on the basketball court near Mendota Elementary, Arthur has had plenty of stops: the FAST Program Young Men's Group, the Atwood Community Center Camp in Darbo-Worthington Park, MSCR Programming at O’Keefe Middle School, Madison Empowering Responsibility in Teens (MERIT), middle school manager with the Loft Program at Goodman Community Center and currently the family advocate manager at Goodman Community Center. At each stop, Arthur brings his full self and allows young people to take control of their lives. Arthur is a legend.
Leslie Smith’s first office in 2006 was a converted shower. But nothing can curb the enthusiasm and vibrancy of a driven youth worker. Since day one, she has always been close to the action — by choice. For 17 years, Leslie has brought joy to thousands of youth and the staff who work with them at MSCR, with well-thought-out and creative after-school programming for Madison families. In 2008, Leslie took a full-time site director job at Lindbergh Elementary to provide after-school programming. A decade later, Leslie has taken on a role as elementary specialist for MSCR. In this position Leslie continues to serve the Madison community by building more partnerships and strengthening existing ones, training and mentoring new site directors and organizing affordable after-school programs and summer camps for thousands of families in the Dane County area.
Currently, Leslie supervises five full time site directors, coordinates MSCR after-school programs at 13 locations and MSCR Girls Inc. at more than 15 locations, not to mention the five full-day summer camps she supervises each summer. Despite a daunting work load, she brings energy and enthusiasm wherever she goes, and Leslie is fun as hell.
Leslie is creative and caring to her core, makes everyone she works with know how much she appreciates them and believes that every young person deserves joy. Her legacy, too, includes former student participants who are now her staff members. Her husband, Will Smith, works in after-school and won MOST Outstanding Youth Worker in 2022. Leslie is a legend.
Despite the conditions of working in after-school — low-pay, constant stress and scarce resources — Leslie and Arthur always bring their full selves. You might not know Leslie and Arthur, but you should. They are legends who have devoted their lives to bringing joy, purpose and meaning to young people, and their work is a public good. There's nothing more important than that.
Now imagine Arthur and Leslie doing this work, not resourced like scrappy nonprofits, but resourced like tech innovators or Wall Street traders. Imagine what could be possible if we invested in people like Leslie and Arthur and the other brilliant people working in after-school, like the critical infrastructure they are — not there just to be the sandbags preventing the flood, but there to build something new and beautiful. This is what Leslie and Arthur do every day: build new and beautiful things for and with youth. And despite the challenge, they do it with joy, laughter, humility and unending commitment.
For a day on Aug. 30 we’ll get to recognize Leslie and Arthur as legends, and 10 other adults who work with youth: Gabrielle Hinahara from Middleton Youth Center, Aza Alton Muzorewa from Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, Athena McNeal and Lanette Hamilton from MSCR, Shantrice Solis from Goodman Community Center, Ashleigh Hubert from Lussier Community Education Center, Travus J.S. Maloney from Rooted, Anahi Gallegos Valles from Centro Hispano, MT Yang from Freedom Inc. and Rita Chelmo from Wisconsin Youth Company. They're being recognized for their outstanding contributions to youth, to the public good, and to the future.
We hope the recognition of this vital work extends beyond Aug 30. These legends and the young people they work with deserve that.