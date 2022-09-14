Obesity is an epidemic and a serious chronic disease that impacts approximately 100 million Americans. This disease is seen prevalently in communities across the Badger State.
In fact, more than 1.5 million Wisconsinites are impacted by obesity, and according to the Urban Institute, Wisconsin is among the top five states with the largest differences in obesity prevalence between white and Black adults.
The epidemic of obesity also is unevenly distributed across rural and urban communities. Data from the Wisconsin Health Atlas demonstrate that adult obesity rates range from 15.9% to 67.2% statewide. Put more simply, folks living in the ZIP codes on the high end of this spectrum are impacted by obesity at four times the rate of those living in the ZIP codes at the opposite end. On average, rural communities are more likely to be impacted by obesity. The data in Dane County is no different.
Yet no matter who we are or where we come from, we all deserve access to the resources that keep us and our families alive and healthy. For the 1.5 million Wisconsinites living with obesity, the key to achieving a healthy life is having access to the medications and other tools that treat this serious, chronic disease.
Anti-obesity medications (AOMs) are effective, approved and recommended tools to treat chronic obesity. However, they are not covered under Medicare Part D, which restricts patient access to effective obesity treatments.
When Congress first enacted Medicare Part D, there were no widely accepted obesity therapies on the market that were approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This, combined with the outdated — and dangerous — view that obesity is the result of lifestyle choices, led Congress to exclude “weight loss drugs” from Medicare Part D.
This misguided view persists even though the medical community, led by the American Medical Association, took the historic step of acknowledging obesity for the chronic disease it is — and one that certainly requires treatment and support.
Today there are numerous AOMs that have been approved by the FDA, making Medicare an outlier when it comes to AOM coverage under federal programs.
With the high prevalence of obesity across Wisconsin and the United States, the Part D statute is clearly out of date and out of touch with the current scientific evidence surrounding these medications that are proven effective in treating obesity.
That is why we recently sent letters to U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, thanking them for their leadership in the fight against obesity. We also urged Baldwin and Kind to work with members of the Biden Administration toward making Medicare more in line with other federal programs by covering AOMs under Medicare Part D.
Medicare needs to treat obesity like the serious chronic disease that it is so Wisconsinites living with obesity can finally have access to the treatments they need.