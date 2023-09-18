Are Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein and the other tottering seniors in national politics too old?
I don’t know about that, but I do know I’m too old to be tortured by the kinds of people who dominate national, state and, sometimes, local news. Mostly, this is directed at Donald Trump, who is either an evil genius or a babbling old man who is mentally ill.
Day after day, for almost a decade, we’ve been subjected to this modern-day tragic Shakespearean figure spouting whatever he thinks will rile up the masses and bring out the worst in the greatest number of people. It is exhausting, especially when we are faced with existential threats like climate change, which is driving mass migrations and misery across the globe. How he still manages to bamboozle millions of Americans is beyond my ability to process at my advanced age. Biden is boring in comparison, but for my money, I’ll take boring over bloviating any time.
Meanwhile back in Congress, lawmaking has been reduced to performance art. Not that it always wasn’t part of the deal, but in these days of media coverage that’s wide as a lake and shallow as a puddle, it seems like the only major stories most days have to do with someone saying something horrible about someone else and then sort of denying it or claiming that their critics are picking on them.
Now, once again, we endure threat of shutting down the government. Why? Who knows? There are no sensible explanations, or if there are, I’ve forgotten them in my old age. I guess this is the reward for working hard, paying taxes and trying to be a good citizen.
Here in Wisconsin, Republicans in gerrymandered control of the Legislature are flailing like mad as they see their manufactured grip slip. The majority of recent statewide elections have been won by Democrats, and the Supreme Court is no longer controlled by conservatives. Quick, grab the fire extinguishers and cover the Capitol in toxic foam. While we’re at it, let’s try to fire a nonpartisan election official to sow more distrust in elections, the health and safety of local poll workers be damned.
The University of Wisconsin System is the state’s major economic driver, but let’s punish those smarty pants instead of trying to figure out how to preserve what’s best of a system that was built in the 1970s but needs an overhaul for this century. Don’t think the old boys in the Legislature don’t know that the next generation of leaders with college degrees skews heavily female. They’re like cornered and wounded animals, except that the Capitol building isn’t square, even if they are. I’m telling you, it’s enough to drive an old man off his rocker.
There’s some hope at the local level where saner heads sometimes prevail, to the dismay of those who’ve been led to believe that local librarians and junior high teachers are bad people. Cities in general seem to be functioning pretty well, probably because they do the hard work that other levels of government can’t or won’t do.
Still, you don’t have to look far to find dysfunction alive and well at the local level, too. Here in Portage County, the so-called county Land and Water Conservation Committee is firmly in the grips of a majority that seeks only to protect big agriculture against bad people who don’t like to drink polluted water. At recent meetings of this committee, citizens for clean water have been muzzled. Public comments period on the agenda? Nope.
Since the county executive here, John Pavelski, is from a powerful potato baron family, the committee has its way, and respected scientists are silenced. Of course, this story is nothing new to people across the state who have been caught up in the anachronism that is county government, with oversized county boards full mostly of men who are even older than me, which is scary.
Look, there’s plenty of hypocrisy to go around. My liberal friends who rail about big agriculture while chomping on industrial meat come to mind. While we’re at it, let’s admit that Joe Biden’s sole surviving son is as scummy as Donald Trump’s two oldest boys. And let’s admit that Bill Clinton’s marital failings opened the door for Donald Trump.
But the old joke, “How do you know a politician is lying? His/her/their mouth is moving,” used to be funny. Now it’s just plain sad.
I’m too old for this crap.