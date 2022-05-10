Once again Michael Gableman is working without a contract on a tax-funded investigation. Yet even when he was on contract the investigation was off the rails.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired Gableman last July to conduct “a top-to-bottom investigation” of the November 2020 election with an initial budget of $676,000. Vos extended Gableman’s contract as special counsel a month later, saying that “a cyber-forensic audit is necessary.” This was after a number of recounts, audits and lawsuits had failed to find any indication of widespread fraud or irregularities. In December the Office of the Special Counsel issued a progress report, which contributed to that lack of evidence, while adding some allegations that were quickly debunked by the news media.
A one-term Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice, Gableman is no unbiased elections expert. He admitted early on that he really doesn’t know much about elections, and it appears that much of what he has learned has come from meetings and events with MyPillow executive Mike Lindell. Nor is Gableman very professional. His reports and legal documents have been riddled with misspellings and errors. Without the authority to do so, he has subpoenaed local election officials and threatened them with incarceration if they refuse to be interviewed in secret. In his public speaking Gableman has made misogynistic comments about the way Wisconsin’s top state elections official, Meagan Wolfe, dresses.
But the conservative media and speaking circuit have a high tolerance for such buffoonery. Gableman has had speaking engagements at out-of-state events and on conservative podcasts hosted by such extremists as Steve Bannon.
Besides being a drain on our tax dollars, the unfounded claims Gableman has been making can only increase the dangerous level of political polarization in our state. Worse, such conspiracy claims have led to threats to the safety of our local election officials and their families.
Vos has said that the investigation has dragged on — and the price tag increased — because of the litigation the effort has spawned. It seems that both Gableman and Vos have a tendency to ignore the open records laws that apply to the Legislature and its contractors. They prefer to keep us in the dark as to how the taxpayer-funded investigation is being carried out.
Vos has said he believes the 2020 election was valid, and yet he is unwilling or unable to stand up to pressure he has received from former President Donald Trump and the in-state extremists who simply won’t give up on their conspiracy theories.
It’s high time for Vos to end this expensive and embarrassing attack on our Wisconsin election system, which is wasting tax dollars and endangering public servants.