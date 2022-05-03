The election this autumn for governor is vitally important for anyone who cares about the future of Wisconsin. But the most important election for our state may well be in April, 2023, not in November, 2022. That’s when the next seat on the state Supreme Court will be up. The winner of that election can decide quite literally whether there will be democracy in Wisconsin during the next decade. Here’s why.
The Republican-controlled Supreme Court had dictated gerrymandered legislative maps that almost certainly guarantee that Republicans will win control of the state Legislature for the next decade regardless of the will of the voters. The map of legislative districts that the right-wing majority of the Supreme Court has imposed is so extremely partisan that as few as three of the 99 Assembly seats will even have a competitive election come November.
But the vote of the Supreme Court was by a razor thin margin of 4-3, and one of those four partisan Republicans must face the voters in April, 2023. If a fair-minded justice is elected instead, the gerrymander can be reversed and the people of Wisconsin can be given back their right to choose their representatives. That’s the only way to have meaningful elections for the Legislature. Come the Supreme Court election next spring, there should be only one major issue: Will we have democracy in the state of Wisconsin?
Here’s the background. Political districts must be redrawn every 10 years based on the decennial census. In 2011, with Scott Walker in the governor’s mansion, Republicans radically changed the procedure for redistricting in order to ensure that they would control the Legislature essentially regardless of how people voted. They were very thorough. Experts have testified that Wisconsin has the most extreme partisan gerrymandering in the nation. For example, in 2018, Democratic candidates for the Assembly received 190,000 more votes than Republicans. Nonetheless, Democrats won only 37% of the gerrymandered districts. Wisconsin Republicans could teach Vladimir Putin a thing or two about rigged elections.
Since the census results were reported last year, the state needed to redistrict in time for the 2022 elections. But Scott Walker is no longer governor. The people of Wisconsin elected Tony Evers, who ran on an explicit platform of ending partisan gerrymandering and reinstating meaningful legislative elections. Even though legislative Republicans again passed an extreme gerrymander, they could not ram their plan through to become law. That’s because Scott Walker wasn’t able to rubberstamp their scheme this time around.
Terrified by the prospect of actually having to win approval of the voters to continue to control the Legislature, Republicans legislators ran to the partisan 4-3 majority on the state Supreme Court to save their bacon. The Supreme Court hacks were only too eager to oblige. Last November, they ruled by a vote of 4-3 that despite the rejection of gerrymandering by the voters of Wisconsin, the Republican gerrymander would continue for another decade.
Last month, the Supreme Court partisans added insult to injury and mandated that the gerrymander of the last decade would not only continue for another 10 years but would actually be made even worse. The Supreme Court decision could give Republicans a veto-proof majority even if the Republicans win only a modest victory in the statewide vote for the Legislature. A two-thirds Republican majority in the Assembly and Senate could not only override Evers’ vetoes, they could even further curtail his powers as governor.
Let’s be sure to elect a new justice in April 2023 who will reverse the gerrymander and give us back our democracy.