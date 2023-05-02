When we think about our most iconic American landscapes, national parks such as the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone usually come to mind. As warmer weather finally arrives, I imagine many folks are planning a trip to one of our national parks.
But there’s another component of our public lands that gets less attention. Our national monuments protect millions of acres of some of our nation’s most beautiful and biologically valuable natural areas, as well as important historic and archeological sites. While a national park needs the approval of Congress, the president can create a national monument under the authority of the Antiquities Act, which dates back to Teddy Roosevelt. That difference is essential at a time when Republicans in Congress block almost any attempt at environmental protection.
President Joe Biden recently used that executive power to create two important new national monuments. The Avi Kwa Ame National Monument protects more than half a million acres of pristine mountain and desert terrain in southern Nevada. It will safeguard some of our country’s largest and oldest Joshua trees, as well as ancient petroglyphs and pictographs. The new national monument in Texas preserves the scenic Castner Range.
Biden’s action is reminiscent of the forceful use of the Antiquities Act by former President Obama. During his presidency, Obama created 34 new national monuments, more than any other president. I recently had the wonderful opportunity to hike in one of those areas protected by Obama — the Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks National Monument in southern New Mexico.
The 500,000 acres in the monument near Las Cruces encompass dramatic scenery, striking geologic features, important wildlife habitat and well-preserved desert ecosystems, including five rare species of plants that grow nowhere else. It provides excellent habitat for pronghorn antelope, mule deer, mountain lions, bobcats, badgers and golden eagles.
The Organ Mountains, the namesake of the monument, reach as high as 9,000 feet and are known for spectacular volcanic geology. The mountains' name comes from the resemblance of their granite rock formations to the pipes of an organ. The monument also includes four other scenic mountain ranges.
The farsighted accomplishments of Obama and Biden stand in stark contrast to the actions of former President Donald Trump. Rather than designate significant new national monuments, as his predecessors of both parties have done for more than a century, Trump tried to shrink two monuments. In December 2017, after a concerted lobbying campaign by mining companies, Trump substantially reduced the size of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase–Escalante national monuments, removing protection for 2.8 million acres of land.
Trump cut the size of Bears Ears National Monument by 85%. Bears Ears is a magnificent area of remote canyons, high mountains, desert mesas and archeological sites. It is a wonderland of colorful erosional features, including natural bridges and arches, as well as oasis-like desert streams. It is home to more than 100,000 cultural and archaeological sites and is considered the most significant unprotected archaeological area in the United States. Fortunately Biden, soon after he took office, reversed Trump’s destructive action.
To experience a national monument fairly close to home, I’d suggest a trip to Effigy Mounds National Monument in Iowa, just across the Mississippi from Prairie du Chien. The mounds there are exceptional and the bluff top river views will knock your socks off.
Our 131 national monuments are a precious part of national heritage, one that future generations deserve the right to see and enjoy. Biden put it well when he designated our most recent monuments. He said, “Our natural wonders are literally the envy of the world.”