As we wrap up another July 4 holiday, we must take stock of our nation.
While the economy continues to improve with job creation at a record high for any president ever elected, a concerted campaign orchestrated by billionaire extremists is attempting to reshape reality. For months we've heard about impending recession, while simultaneously being told to fear the inflationary spike that would doom us all.
Never mind that the two economic conditions are diametrically opposed, with the one cancelling out the other. The doom campaign was widely advanced while neither scenario actually came to pass.
The Federal Reserve’s key measure of inflation just landed at the lowest increase in two years, and instead of recession the economy is booming. Economic injustices remain, but voters should ask themselves who is promoting this dis-equalizing agenda?
Those on the left decried Biden’s capitulation to railroad tycoons when he forced a labor settlement to get employees back to work, bolstering the movement of goods to spur the nation’s economy. Meantime, untold by the media, the Biden administration worked behind the scenes to gain sick leave rights for railroad workers, the issue of contention that was recently agreed to by both parties.
With an illegitimate Supreme Court imposing extremist views bought by billionaires, too much of the media toddles toward a fake equivocation between the right — which now embraces extremism — and the so-called left, which wants to maintain equal rights and a prosperous middle class. One party does not hold democratic intent, and honest investigative reporting would provide incisive analyses about the reality that confronts our nation.
Much of Congress is bought as well, a bipartisan affair which also tilts toward the antigovernment libertarian right. Two decades ago, the tea party was an Astroturf Creation of the Koch brothers, now captained by Charles Koch alone after his brother David passed a few years back. Erroneously renamed as the Freedom Caucus, this congressional cohort remains and currently thwarts compromise, forcing the hand of Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
The extreme right, gaining influence through the racist cult of Donald Trump, right-wing evangelists, big-money influence and tepid journalism, is alive and well within the Republican Party — it may in fact be its very core.
Libertarianism is the subterranean ideology driving our rightward tendencies. It holds that private corporations and the market — which is not free but is instead dominated by big-money interests — are the two means by which we should organize our society.
Accordingly, congressional efforts to reduce Social Security, Medicare, education funding, environmental protections and comprehensive health care (costs for which are the major cause of bankruptcy in the U.S.) stem from this subterranean morass of grift, payoffs, bribes and political self-enrichment.
Programs that serve the public are incessantly attacked. The ethos of democracy has been supplanted with the crass realization of corruption.
The skies fill with smoke raging from climate change, heat waves expire souls in the south, and intense flooding drives tens of thousands from their homes here and elsewhere, forcing rampant migration. It’s time to end the right-wing insanity which denigrates democratic government and its efforts to rectify the unstainable path upon which our nation is traversing.
Solutions to this mess cannot be left to the corporate sector alone. It is that very entity itself that moved us to this social-evolutionary point through the simplistic bottom-line logic of profits above all else.
The private sector is an essential ingredient of our society and can provide a multitude of innovations and solutions within a democratic framework, but the hyper-financialized corporate sector has become too dominant. It is now controlling courts, Congress and state legislatures everywhere, including our own.
Social stability — frayed by stratifying economic injustice and climate catastrophes — will continue to hemorrhage in our society until solutions are offered. The imperfect Biden is moving to address these issues, despite the avalanche of critique against his accomplishments, agenda and persona.
The measures required to heal our nation will result from democratic governance, not the antigovernment libertarian agenda which seeks to advance its own profits by using hate and lies to divide the electorate. The vast majority of people support policies that improve their economic lives, but many are distracted by the well-funded racism and disinformation that swamps our airwaves come election time.
The successes of the Biden administration should be given equal weight to the missives of billionaire extremists. We need to forge a new balance between the private sector and democratic governance, or the nation will continue to spiral into chaotic discontent.