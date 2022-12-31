To be honest, I am deeply concerned about the future of America, the country that I proudly call my home. It's where I live, and where I will die.
I came here from India nearly 40 years ago and gave up my Indian citizenship based on what this country offered: freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom to fulfill my dreams. I saw the United States as a place where diversity was our strength, unity was our power, and the U.S. Constitution was our hope.
I remember when my dad asked me, as a 7-year-old growing up in India, where I wanted to go when I graduated. I told him that I wanted to go to America because of America’s exceptionalism.
I can affirm that I am not the only immigrant drawn here by this belief. There are countless examples of immigrants who responded similarly when asked by parents, relatives and friends where they wanted to go to pursue their dreams.
Sadly, America today sits on the verge of civil war. The current environment of hate, racism, bigotry, fear and division, which have been stoked and exploited by some of our politicians, must stop. This national nightmare needs to end now.
Even some elected officials who recognize that what’s happening here is wrong choose to remain silent, putting self-interest ahead of the general good. Their failure to stand up only adds fuel to the fires of hate and division.
Enough!
I'm calling on every peace-loving citizen of this great nation — people of every race, ethnicity, religion, gender identity, etc. — to unite in efforts to restore the promise of America. More of us, both native-born and immigrant, must stand up, and speak out before it’s too late.
When Americans come together en masse to demand change, our elected officials will have no choice but to follow. We need to remind them that they are public servants working for us, not privileged rulers.
My fellow citizens, I personally promise that I will continue to do my part, because I love this country. In his inaugural address more than 60 years ago, President John F. Kennedy said, "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country." His call for all Americans to do what is right for the greater good still resonates today, as we confront a deeply divided nation, where Americans are being pitted against Americans.
We must focus our collective efforts on making America a leader and a role model for the world. To do this, when we see something wrong, we must say something, and we must do something. Together, We Are Many — United Against Hate.
God bless the United States of America!