STEVENS POINT – Add the monarch butterfly to the long list of reasons to cry about the planet we humans have messed up.
The bad news one recent day was that the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has placed these much-beloved butterflies on its endangered list because of fast-dwindling numbers. IUCN is a union of governmental and nongovernmental groups working in the field of nature conservation and sustainable use of natural resources.
The designation is different than, say, the U.S. government proclaiming a species endangered. For the monarch, this is little consolation. As recently as Dec. 15, 2020, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found that adding the monarch butterfly to the list of threatened and endangered species was warranted but precluded by work on higher-priority listing actions. In other words, species are dying off so fast we can’t keep up. Scientists keep telling us, after all, we’re in the midst of the sixth mass extinction on Earth, and this one is caused by humans. Dramatic declines in insect species have been documented across the world. But then what do scientists know?
Here's what scientists with the IUNC say: Monarch butterflies have moved closer to extinction in the past decade. Based on this, the group added monarchs for the first time to its “red list” of threatened species and categorized it as “endangered” — two steps from extinct. The group estimates that the population of monarch butterflies in North America has declined between 22% and 72% over 10 years, depending on the measurement method.
Scientist have worried about the monarch’s future for decades. Among all living creatures, this signature species has one of the most complex, remarkable and challenging life cycles. In North America, millions of monarch butterflies undertake the longest migration of any insect species known to science. They winter in the mountains of central Mexico, which are also threatened, then migrate north across degraded habitats, breeding several generations along the way for thousands of miles.
Here's the thing, and it serves as a reminder of how we humans may be incapable of undoing the harm we’ve caused: We’ve known for a long time that part of the problem for monarchs and countless other species is the loss of habitat. That has prompted numerous efforts in Wisconsin and across the continent to encourage butterfly-friendly habitats, whether on the edges of monoculture row crops like corn and soybeans or the backyards of sterile urban habitats.
Some will shrug and say, “So what?” Here’s what: Nature needs diversity to thrive, and we’re intentionally or obliviously destroying the underpinnings of that diversity. Any way you look at it, nature is under attack, and given our feeble attempts to address crises like climate change, the future isn’t bright.
It would be easier to look the other way. Instead, geeks like me have copious files of information about the devastation. Like the 2019 United Nations report that concluded more species are threatened with extinction today than at any time in human history, and that exploding human population has severely altered the earth's land, ocean and freshwater regions. The report said 1 million of the planet's 8 million species of plants and animals are at risk of going extinct in the near future because of human activities that have led to climate change, loss of habitat, overfishing, pollution and invasive species.
The pace of species loss “is already tens to hundreds of times higher than it has been, on average, over the last 10 million years," according to the report. That report, like so many others, adds a positive note that goes something like this: It’s not too late, but it’s getting close.
I recently did some research on the impacts of climate change on northern Wisconsin forests and lakes. Scientists say cold-water lake species like walleyes are failing in many lakes. They say climate, invasive earthworms and overpopulated deer herds are changing the northern forests. In the extreme, those forests may be grasslands in a whisper of geologic time.
Yet much of the north is represented in the U.S. Congress by Rep. Tom Tiffany, who until recently was a fervent climate denier. Now, as facts pile up, he mumbles that maybe the climate is warming but we can’t do anything until we know humans are causing it. This is the new line spouted by many elected Republicans, who have seen that growing majorities of citizens, including rising numbers of Republicans, are concerned about climate. So they’ve stopped denying and have fallen back on their musty, old “but the economy” argument. Don’t look for leadership in this bunch.
Just before the monarch report emerged, I read an essay titled “Planet of Weeds” by author David Quammen, in which he explores the idea that once we’ve wiped out endemic native species, the void will be filled by widespread weedy species like rats, ragweed and cockroaches.
I guess you could add humans to that list. Humans will probably survive the great extinction we are causing. Then we can always look at pictures of monarch butterflies and the other ghost species.