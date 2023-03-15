Madison resident Thomas Rossmeissl is head of marketing at Eat Just, a California-based food technology company. Previously, he was co-founder and board member of Family Farm Action, a non-profit devoted to economic justice for farmers, and a partner in a Democratic political consultancy.

