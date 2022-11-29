Ri J. Turner is UW-Madison graduate student of history. Joshua Garoon is an assistant professor of community and environmental sociology. Tsela Barr is staff for UW's International Division, which promotes international relations. Annie Sommer Kaufman is a 2001 UW graduate. Stepha Velednitsky graduate student of geography.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.