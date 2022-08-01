Political commentary suggests that Democrats are doomed to fail this November, and maybe even in the 2024 presidential election as well. From where do these assumptions arise. Whose conventional wisdom is being espoused?
The overwhelming majority of Americans support efforts to reduce carbon emissions, protect our democracy and defend the right of women to determine their own health care.
A growing swath of independents, moreover, increasingly tire of Donald Trump’s ramblings about a “stolen” election, suggesting that opinions on many significant issues are trending Democratic.
Republicans block almost every Democratic proposal, but the public seldom knows these facts. To heck with Joe Manchin, Republicans en masse opposed extending child tax credits enacted in the pandemic that lifted thousands of kids out of poverty. That support has now lapsed.
In the House, 212 Republicans opposed the Build Back Better plan that provided billions for issues including conservation, forest fire control, debt relief for rural farmers, infrastructure improvements, tracking corporate greenhouse emissions, advancing biofuels, rebates on high efficiency electric homes including solar power, and the development of off-shore wind power.
The legislation passed the House with Democratic unanimity, but broke down in the Senate. Republicans opposed climate change provisions, reneging on their promise to consider the legislation as part of a deal to support the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a successful Democratic initiative dedicated to addressing COVID-related economic hardships.
In a recent spate of activity, the result of worrying language found in the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, Democrats passed protections for marriage equality that were opposed by many Republicans. Republicans also opposed legislation guaranteeing the right of human beings to use contraception. So much for limited government.
Legend has it that Cleopatra used half a lemon to good effect, and that in the Middle Ages priests used talismans and clever devices to prevent pregnancies in women whom they desired. Stone Age Republicans are going even further back in time when 195 of them just voted against contraception as a human right. For them, Egypt and the Middle Ages were clearly way too progressive.
Democrats passed The Woman’s Health Protection Act in the House, ensuring the right of women to travel to outside states for medical care, and protecting data found on a range of health care apps from being surveilled by law enforcement agencies. A majority of Republicans opposed these initiatives, too. Their votes are easily found in congressional proceedings — information any journalist could document to hold them accountable.
these inhumane acts should result in damning headlines that hold that Republican electoral success is seriously threatened by their lack of support for children, extremism against women, obstruction of carbon reduction efforts, and by members of the party who continue to support the treasonous lunacy of Trump’s efforts to overthrow the U.S. government.
But instead, mainstream media bleats on with inane horse race speculation about the alleged perils confronting Democrats in the next two elections, and Biden’s lack of support from understandably frustrated voters.
America’s middle class has declined for decades as out-of-pocket costs for health care far outstripped wage increases for most residents, and many blue collar men can no longer afford their daughters attending four-year universities. The nature of employment has also radically changed with the proliferation of positions devoid of security and benefits.
This is the nub confronting American politics today. Declining economic status — the result of a massive shift in wealth to the top — has destabilized our nation and roiled the political cauldron. Much of the resulting anti-establishment resentment opens up the doors more widely to racism and reactionary religiosity.
Significant policy issues affecting average Americans are seldom analyzed in the mainstream as the commentariat embraces election gameshow banter.
Inflation is said to damage the Democrats — even though it is a global phenomenon driven by the hallowed private sector after two-years of COVID shutdown. Legislation handing tax cuts to large corporations, in contrast, are little mentioned as evidence of policies that grow inequality and economic discontent.
Democrats must reacquaint themselves with the bully pulpit and condemn Republican actions that harm human lives, while noting that their extremism functions as both a diversion preventing discussion of real issues, and a threat to our democracy.
Many Republicans are like puppets marching in unison on a string. They sell out our nation to the highest bidder, now even stripping their own wives, mothers and children of basic rights as they line their pockets for the next campaign and generate a few more hits on Instagram.