Except for Georgia’s U.S. Senate campaign, the election is over and a miracle unfolded where voters rejected the prognostications of pollsters and media headlines about an impending red wave.
Americans also rejected the hate and lies that increasingly dominated political discourse since the arrival of Donald Trump. Both Michigan and Pennsylvania flipped their state legislatures entirely, denying extremist candidates.
Arizona reelected Democrat Mark Kelly to the U.S. Senate, while voting rights advocate Katie Hobbs defeated the fashionable extremist Kari Lake for governor. And Adrian Fontes defeated ex-militia member Mark Finchem for Arizona’s secretary of state. Extremism also lost in the desert.
Against all odds, Democrats gained control of the U.S. Senate, and — after Georgia — may hold an additional seat. Thirteen GOP candidates for state offices who denied the 2020 election all lost — a refutation of Trump and significant numbers of the GOP as well.
Our nation’s drift toward radical fanaticism turned the election of sane politicians into a monumental victory. By dispelling many of the campaign lies and racist tropes that long hampered democracy, Americans embraced a better world. Even Alaska, fantastically red we’re told, reelected anti-Trump Lisa Murkowski to the Senate, and supported the first Native American, Democrat Mary Peltola, for the House.
The courage of candidates was admirable. Gretchen Whitmer, reelected governor of Michigan, resisted threats to her life, occupations of the state Capitol by armed militias, and a plot to kidnap and torture her. The story of militants who assailed and threatened her should be headline election news.
Maybe stories about women governors aren’t deemed worthy by mainstream coverage, which turned instead to Donald Trump as he announced for the 2024 election, eschewing threats against Whitmer and others as horserace coverage began anew for 2024.
Sen. Kelly’s wife, Gabby Giffords, was nearly killed by right-wing bullets when she sought reelection to Congress in 2011. Giffords has worked for years to overcome speech and other impediments. But this trenchant story of violence against a congresswoman was seldom if ever mentioned in analyses of Arizona’s current contestations.
The gunman who shot Giffords assaulted 18 others, killing six, including a federal judge and a staffer for the congresswoman. Giffords history is highly relevant. The guardians of political discourse should reference it frequently as more GOPers are posing for office everyday holding semiautomatic weapons.
I challenge any credible enterprise to examine the number of articles and hours of airtime devoted to Trump this last month compared to Whitmer’s heroic victory and the perils that she confronted.
The cold truth is that America is in the throes of a militarized movement to overthrow our democratic system. Violent threats against politicians, open weapons in the streets, increases in mass murder, and escalations in active violence against gay men and women, Jewish neighbors, immigrant families, Asian families, Black Americans and even white women speak to the growing sickness.
GOP state attorneys general coordinated elector activity in Trump’s coup attempt, many GOPers still deny the 2020 election, and some refute 2022 results as well. It’s increasingly difficult to separate the GOP from fascist proceedings as antisemitism and hatred toward the nation’s combined majority infuses their operations.
Mainstream reporting skips the vital question of whether or not Trump is even eligible to run for office. It is well documented that he tried to overthrow our government and led the coup. These exploits demand fundamental answers about their constitutionality instead of the pandering banalities of popularity-contest coverage.
Some media luminaries in New York should find their integrity and proclaim the simple truth that insurrection disqualifies any person from holding public office, and run with that.
Voters rebuffed the growing militarization of politics. Mainstream media should reinforce this result instead of lapping up millions from dark money interests to spew hate through advertisements. America’s new billionaire oligarchy can buy plenty of influence, but their views do not reflect majority opinion or expand democratic promise.
A recent investigation by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee about the rise of domestic terrorism found that “the federal government is failing to adequately address domestic terror attacks, which are predominantly perpetrated by white supremacists and anti-government extremists.”
This holiday season, let’s give thanks to the candidates who risked their lives to advance our democracy. They stood strong against the growing darkness. We’ve taken an important step forward this election by turning away from political hate and violence. As the Christmas season approaches, let’s make a national resolution to keep moving toward the light.