March came in with a roar — and it wasn’t a force of wind, it was the roar of violence.
Violence roared in March in both words and actions. Both were unexpected if you asked Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and comedian Chris Rock. The days of questioning for Supreme Court nominee Jackson, an attorney and jurist who was appointed as a federal judge 2013 and an appellate judge in 2021, were really personal barbs, repeated lies about her judicial record and hours of traumatic scrutiny that was painful to watch because it was extremely unprofessional.
There was toxic partisanship, bitter attacks and nasty questioning full of innuendo about her cases, with no context about those cases.
Everyone was shocked to see actor Will Smith, in response to a joke about his wife, Jada Pickett Smith, slap Chris Rock in response to a joke at the Academy Awards, and then proceed to curse Rock from his seat. In our community, we call Smith’s actions a “pimp slap,” since Smith reached way back and swung, striking Rock hard and loud in the face before returning to his seat with a smug look. Pimps are not honored, and a pimp slap is an unwarranted insult from a deviant personality.
Jackson is currently a nominee for the Supreme Court, going through hearings and awaiting confirmation in the Senate. If confirmed, she would be the first African American woman Supreme Court justice, and the realization President Joe Biden's promise to place an African American woman on the Supreme Court. Even her nomination is the first in the court’s 233-year history. For Biden, exceptional credentials were needed, but he also wanted candidates who would bring a new professional perspective and fresh demographic inclusion to judicial branches across the country. Biden also wanted a nominee who worked as a public defender and civil rights attorney, and who would bring that valuable experience to the Supreme Court. As a first, her hearings indicated how difficult it is to crack the “glass ceiling” in order to be a first.
Despite her sentencing lengths being in the middle range of most judges, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Republican of Tennessee, asked questions aimed at defining Jackson as a pedophile enabler: “Do you believe child predators are misunderstood?”
Another asinine question was, “Could you fairly judge a Catholic?” from Sen. Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina. Sen. Rafael “Ted” Cruz offered the silliest questions of all. Cruz, who abandoned his constituents when Texas flooded, set himself as an expert on Jackson’s earlier speech about the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King. Cruz also made sure to introduce the fact that he and Jackson knew each other from law school before he demanded, in a rewrite of history, that Jackson disparage the 1610 project, as well as deny any validity of critical race theory. There was so much violence in words aimed at Jackson.
Will Smith had a reputation as a “clean” rapper and a down-to-earth celebrity. After the Oscar slap, his good reputation was tarnished. A few say he was defending his wife and her hairstyle due to alopecia. Many Black women suffer from alopecia, which is the partial or complete absence of hair from areas of the body. Usually traction alopecia happens when there is trauma to the scalp — from tight braiding, sew-ins or wigs — that leads to hair loss, thinning or baldness. Yet every African American is taught early to never reveal family business in public.
Had Smith offered a snappy verbal comeback to Rock, he would be the hero instead of the villain. His violent slap obscured all the other African American wins during the Oscars. The other sad fact is this is the second episode of him and his wife airing their dirty laundry in public, with the earlier revelations of his wife’s sexual entanglements outside of their marriage going public.
There is no honor in these incidents of March violence.