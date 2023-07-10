STEVENS POINT — My best friend here, Kurt Andersen, died a few weeks ago. But along with the deep sadness are many happy memories. Mostly of great fun, but also of his wit and wisdom.
Like the time I was complaining about noisy kids in my neighborhood. Without missing a beat, he turned to me and said, “Don’t be Mr. Wilson.” To which I laughed heartily and admitted he had a point.
But when you reach a certain age, it’s hard not to think like the old guy who was forever bothered by Dennis the Menace. These days, I'm that cranky old guy more than ever, but it's not so much the kids that bother me.
Topping the list are those who raise their middle fingers to the rest of the world by rumbling around in excessively loud vehicles, usually pickup trucks the size of tanks or motorcycles that sound like jet engines that need some maintenance. I’m trying to figure out why they act like they do, but I think it’s the middle-finger thing. At least Dennis never gave the finger to Mr. Wilson.
Not far behind are the people who employ lawn tools that sound like they're breaking the sound barrier. Well, maybe not, but some of these tools have been shown to make dangerously loud noises. The seemingly normal people who spend countless hours chasing every speck of dirt in their vicinity with such vigor leave me with some hope that they’ll wear out their obnoxious machines and be forced to buy quieter models.
But this noisiness is all about freedom, say some. Like the noisemakers in the state Senate, who voted recently to ban state agencies and local governments from prohibiting the sale or use of vehicles or other equipment based on their power source, meaning gas, of course, even though no agencies or communities have done so. They sent it on to Gov. Tony Evers, who will hopefully dispatch the bills as fast as you can say “shut up.”
Apparently, some communities in some states have enacted bans or phase-outs, which is apparently a grave violation of the personal right to be obnoxious. California enacted a phase-out plan for gas-powered vehicles by 2035, which prompted other states to move toward retaliatory bans of, yes, electric vehicles. Wonder what Mr. Libertarian Elon Musk thinks of that? Not that I care much.
The know-nothings in our state Legislature could have at least recognized that two-cycle engine-powered lawn tools like blowers are not only louder than safe decibel levels, but also the most pollution-causing tools we have. You’d think someone with a bit of creativity might have proposed a buy-back program to replace loud, gassy lawn tools with electric models, using federal infrastructure funds, but it would be beyond the abilities of the current bunch to think creatively.
Lawn care companies, of which there seem to be hundreds around here, say the gas mowers, blowers, suckers and so on are needed because electric models aren’t as powerful. Maybe so, although our electric weed whacker does just fine, and our neighbors with electric lawnmowers that hum softly rave about them. The people who work for lawn care companies are aware of the decibel dangers, because most of them wear ear protection. I think they should hand out ear protection to everyone in the neighborhood.
Yes, it’s true, I’m becoming more like Mr. Wilson every day. Lately, kids around 13 are cruising around on gas-powered bicycle contraptions. They’re not terribly loud, only mildly annoying compared to the leaf blowers revved up daily by older folks. But one has to wonder where and when this will stop with helmetless kids tooling around city streets at 20 mph.
In the good, old days of black-and-white TV and Mr. Wilson, cities had or enforced noise ordinances. These days, overworked and underappreciated law enforcement officers wouldn’t know where to start with the endless array of noise machines and middle-finger wielders. I guess I’ll just have to stew, as Mr. Wilson did.
On the other hand, there are times when I can’t help but go Midwest passive aggressive. Once in a blue moon, after an evening cocktail or two, I grab an electric guitar, plug it into an amp, put the amp near a window pointed at the noisemakers and pretend I’m Jimi Hendrix. I’m waiting for someone to complain about the noise.
With my luck, the police will show up.