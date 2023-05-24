Since President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, companies have announced tens of billions of dollars in renewable energy, battery and electric vehicle projects.
That’s no coincidence. The new law incentivizes companies to expand domestic manufacturing in clean energy. So far, clean energy companies have created more than 142,000 clean energy jobs across the country for new projects.
I proudly supported the clean energy plan that included billions of dollars to turbocharge clean energy technologies, cut greenhouse gas emissions and provide tax credits for manufacturing components crucial for solar, wind and electric vehicles. In Wisconsin alone, the new law will bring an estimated $4 billion investment in large-scale clean power generation and storage between now and 2030.
The expansion of clean energy could create as many as 24,000 good-paying jobs in Wisconsin and lower energy costs for families while improving resilience against climate-fueled extreme weather. These investments in our communities are critical for families not only in South Central Wisconsin, but across the state.
New data from Climate Power shows that since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which not a single Republican in Congress voted for, thousands of jobs have been announced in every corner of Wisconsin. It’s bad enough that every Wisconsin Republican voted against the historic investments in job creation and clean energy. Even worse is that they’re all now working to repeal that very law.
A repeal would grind the clean energy and manufacturing jobs boom across Wisconsin (and America) to a halt and increase energy costs for families by more than $1,000 a year.
If that weren’t bad enough, House Republicans, including all six from Wisconsin, risked global economic catastrophe with their vote last month for their Default on America Act, which repeals the Inflation Reduction Act’s clean energy incentives that helped invigorate America’s clean energy economic boom, including in their own districts.
We can’t allow Wisconsin Congressional Republicans and their extremist colleagues to get away with voting to raise energy costs for working families and kill new, good-paying clean energy jobs.