WISDOM’s Conditions of Confinement Task Force has been very concerned about the humanitarian crisis in some of our state’s prisons, the sort of things exposed in the Aug. 19 New York Times article, "Inside a ‘Nightmare’ Lockdown at a Wisconsin Prison."
Earlier in August we had reached out to the Department of Corrections about the Waupun lockdown where, for months, people have been confined to their cells for 22 to 23 hours each day, including for meals. Programming is cancelled, as are visits from loved ones.
A similar situation exists at the Green Bay Correctional Institution, which has been on lockdown since June. We were told that the Department no longer uses the term “lockdown,” but rather calls it “modified movement” (as if changing the name could make the reality any less inhumane). We were told that the lockdowns were not the result of severe personnel shortages, but rather that they were safety measures. We were further told that “showers are granted once per week … that phone calls are offered every day, and (at Green Bay Correctional) video visitation is available in certain areas of the institution.”
We are appalled to think of people in those institutions, in the extreme heat of this summer, with no air conditioning. The health and mental health of most people who will be returning to our communities are at stake. It is close to solitary confinement, only in your own cell. Much like solitary confinement, extended lockdowns are torture. These are supposed to be correctional facilities, not places of endless, escalating punishment.
We believe the Department of Corrections must set a date by which these lockdowns must end. And they have an obligation to spell out the measures being taken to ensure safety. If the current staff cannot handle the prison for safety reasons, the law allows for people to be released from the system.
We could start with the elderly and the sick. We could release those whom we trust enough to allow out for work release. We could release many of the estimated 5,200 people who are being held for crimeless revocations (so-called “technical violations” of rules of parole or supervision in which the person has not been found guilty of any new crime). We could reduce the population enough to be able move people out of the Waupun and Green Bay facilities.
Our Task Force calls for the following from the Department of Corrections: Lockdowns should never extend beyond two weeks; people need to have the opportunity for at least three showers per week; face-to-face visits need to be restored to all prisons.
If the Department of Corrections cannot maintain safe, humane prisons, the governor should activate the National Guard to help until the worst prisons can be closed in an orderly way.
This is a state of emergency.