STEVENS POINT – Several towns in northwestern Wisconsin have the powerful Wisconsin Dairy Business Association up in arms over local efforts to regulate the operation of confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs).
In a growing number of cases, these operations — called livestock factories by opponents — are implicated in ground- and surface-water contamination. They sometimes deflate property values of residences nearby, and they often stink to high heaven, especially in the case of hog factories. No one wants to live near them, although they’re not going away.
Because of these tensions, CAFO wars are raging across the state. Until recently, big ag, as represented by Dairy Business Association (DBA), held all the cards, but that is changing.
The towns in northwestern Wisconsin are implementing ordinances that regulate the operation of CAFOs. DBA has asked the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to conduct a “material review” of the ordinances in an effort to squash them. DBA says the state’s livestock siting laws prevent locals from passing ordinances to regulate the factories. The interesting twist is the towns say the siting law doesn’t apply, because they’re regulating operations, not siting.
In the sensitive karst soil regions of northeastern and southwestern Wisconsin and the sandy soils of central Wisconsin, locals are also battling livestock factory expansions and siting. Kinnard Farms, a huge dairy operation in Kewaunee County in northeastern Wisconsin, recently sued the Department of Natural Resources, challenging requirements that the operation test water quality near fields where manure is spread. The DNR took that step following a recent Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that said the agency had the responsibility to monitor nearby wells for impacts on water quality. Kinnard, with 8,000 animal units, isn’t the only CAFO challenging well monitoring.
Kinnard also touts its regenerative agriculture practices and other agronomic practices, which are good. But it’s hard to imagine a reason for opposing monitoring wells other than fear of what they might find. It’s also true that good agronomic practices only go so far. There simply are places where CAFOs don’t belong because the land won’t bear them and people rightfully don’t want them.
The situation in northwestern Wisconsin, a tourist area that relies on its rich and sometimes pristine natural resources, shows just how much locals want a say. The towns of Bone Lake, Eureka, Laketown, Luck and Sterling in Polk County and Trade Lake in Burnett County formed a partnership in 2021 to institute local ordinances regulating industrial animal factories after massive hog operations were proposed in the area. Three of the towns have passed ordinances. The ordinances are meant to regulate the operations on issues like polluted runoff, health impacts, air pollution, carcass disposal, biosecurity, fire safety and road damage.
The ordinances also seek to extend the regulations downward to livestock operations of 500 or more animal units, below the 1,000-unit threshold in state law. This is a new twist on an old dance in which many operators stay somewhere below 1,000 animal units to avoid pollution discharge permits.
The towns could well be thwarted in their efforts, but we’ll see. They won’t get any help from a state Legislature that favors local control except when it doesn’t, which is often. In this case, the Legislature has time and again shown that big business is more important than health and safety concerns of local residents. This will continue until those who oppose protecting water quality and natural resources are sent packing. But it’s an interesting moment nonetheless, especially in the wake of the Supreme Court decision. Maybe the balance of power is shifting.
Steve Oberle, an agro-environmental consultant from Mountain who has worked with towns across the state makes a pretty compelling case for change. Use of livestock manure to enhance soil fertility and plant health can be a sustainable agricultural practice, he says. But in counties and watersheds with high densities of larger-scale operations, excessive amounts of nutrients are spread on fields. In that case, it’s a form of waste disposal. “Use of the land as a means of livestock waste disposal is not only unsustainable, it is a direct threat to the ground water and surface water of everyone downstream,” he says.
CAFOs aren’t going away, but there are places where they absolutely don’t belong.