Democrats are rightly pleased with Gov. Tony Evers’ partial vetoes, which ensure greater funding for school districts, void an unnecessary tax cut for wealthy Wisconsinites and ensure transgender people on Medicaid can continue to access vital gender-affirming care.
But making the best of a bad situation doesn’t justify the partial veto’s existence.
Forty-four state governors have a line-item veto. Wisconsin’s, however, is particularly flexible — and particularly complicated. Past governors have applied it in a variety of creative ways: forming new words out of letters from existing words (the “Vanna White veto”), striking a number and filling in a smaller one (the “write-down veto” or “reduction veto”) and stitching together separate sentences to create a new one (the “Frankenstein veto”). Even with amendments restricting the Vanna White and Frankenstein vetoes and state Supreme Court rulings striking down certain vetoes, the Wisconsin governor retains considerable flexibility.
There is some logic to a line-item veto. Budget bills are so sweeping, a full veto isn’t feasible. Wisconsin’s adoption of all-in-one spending bills early in the 20th century prompted an amendment giving the governor the partial veto power in 1930. This problem could instead be solved with a constrained line-item veto. But because a delayed budget doesn’t shut down the state government, even that isn’t necessary — Wisconsin could join the six states that do without.
The other argument for line-item vetoes, cutting waste, sounds good in theory but is problematic in practice. Looking at how past governors have used it, Wisconsin’s partial veto probably does lower spending, especially with the invention of the write-down veto.
There’s just one problem: Wisconsin’s budget suffers not from wastefulness but from miserliness. Legislators have repeatedly cut the University of Wisconsin’s state support, causing many UW System schools to run deficits. They have let inflation erode special education funding, resulting in many school districts struggling to make up the difference. And for about a decade, they pulled a similar trick on shared revenue, starving Milwaukee and other cities of funds.
In exchange for these limited or nonexistent benefits, we pay a steep price in transparency. There’s no official review process or comment period for the governor’s partial vetoes, and the governor’s changes frequently contain a wild card made possible by the specific wording of the bill.
The partial veto leaves budget provisions with strange artifacts. Evers struck two digits and a hyphen to boost education funding for 402 years instead of the two years the Legislature intended. This quirk certainly won’t last into the 25th century, but it illustrates how this process contorts the state’s budget.
Another issue is the enormous scope of the bills. Unless there’s a supermajority vote to override, the partial veto gives a single person the final say on word- and digit-level changes to the most complicated bill of the biennium. Even with the help of aides and attorneys, this process risks unintended consequences.
Finally, the partial veto is a one-off exception to the separation of powers, albeit a constitutionally sanctioned one. While it can be used as a more precise version of the regular veto, governors use it to create new amounts or appropriations by creative editing.
Unfortunately, fixing the problem will require more than just abolishing the partial veto or even replacing it with a carefully restrained version. Because the partial veto currently counterweighs the GOP’s skewed districting and the other ways they’ve stacked the deck in their favor, the partial veto should be scrapped or constrained as part of an array of reforms that reset the relationship between governor and Legislature and restore democracy to state elections.
In particular, establishing an independent commission to draw the maps, repealing restrictions that suppress the vote, and removing powers the Legislature hastily gave itself on the eve of Evers’ first term would keep the Legislature and the governor responsive to the people and able to do their respective jobs.