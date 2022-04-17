I have been practicing as a trial lawyer in state and in federal courts throughout this country for 52 years.
But more importantly, as a law student in l969, I was taught some of the fundamental principles of statutory construction by one of the preeminent, national law professors of the 20th century, Professor J. Willard Hurst, then teaching at the University of Wisconsin Law School.
During her Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, soon-to-be Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was grilled extensively by some senators as to whether or not she had a philosophy of constitutional construction, and they were seemingly dissatisfied with, and skeptical of, her answers to the effect that she had a methodology of construction, not a philosophy. In my opinion, the senators' real question, cloaked in terms of "philosophy," is: "What are your (politics) of constitutional claim construction?"
What they were trying to find out, indirectly, is whether or not Judge Jackson subscribed to the constitutional construction school of originalism — a construction philosophy that holds that every term of the Constitution must be construed to determine its meaning at the time the Constitution was adopted. Under this philosophy, the Constitution becomes frozen in a time warp, i.e., it is to be construed to determine the meaning consistent with the understandings, practices and norms of our 18th century founders. Corollary: If you don't like the result, amend the Constitution.
I can agree that the original meaning of some broad principles identified in the Constitution seems to be plain and apparent, e.g., freedom of speech (First Amendment), unreasonable searches and seizures (Fourth Amendment), due process of law (Fifth and 14th amendments), right to trial by a jury (Seventh Amendment). But Supreme Court decisions are made in the real world of actual "cases and controversies," and moreover, “the enumeration in the Constitution of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people" (Ninth Amendment).
Here, and often, the meaning, scope and purpose of the broad term, as applied to issues in a real, present-day case, are anything but plain and apparent.
The devil is in the details. For instance, does the First Amendment (practice of religion clause) permit a baker to refuse to sell his cake to a wedding event between gay people? Does the Second Amendment (right to bear arms) apply to weapon types that did not exist in the 18th century? Does due process of law (right to counsel) require that criminal defendants be provided with a competent lawyer? Does a woman have the right to an abortion under a right of privacy implied in the Ninth Amendment? Does the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment permit a public university to implement affirmative action-type admission policies? With respect to these kinds of issues, there was no explicit answer to be found in the words, much less in the context or history, of the respective amendment to the Constitution.
So the Supreme Court had to construe the language of the amendment to ascertain its meaning and scope in order to decide the case.
How should a court do it? Wisconsin Law students were taught a method by Professor Hurst in his famous "Legislation" course. With respect to constitutional construction, the Hurstian-type methodology starts with the words of the amendment or provision. If the meaning is "plain" and "apparent," end of discussion — no construction is needed. But if not, if the meaning is unclear, ambiguous or relative, the court must try to derive case-specific meaning. To do this it applies what I will label "a continuum of materiality."
Start with the meaning in context of other words or provisions in the Constitution (intrinsic evidence). If this search does not answer the question, then extrinsic evidence can be consulted, e.g., the court can examine the legislative history of the term, including contemporaneous floor statements of its drafters, its drafting history, earlier drafts, attempted amendments, etc. If the meaning is still uncertain, it can look to other potentially relevant extrinsic evidence, like dictionary definitions, historical texts or analogous statutes. And if no construction is yet derivable, the court should apply common sense and logic in light of contemporary issues, needs and mores. This is a process — a method — not a philosophy.
Which begs the question: Is there any "right" construction philosophy? Is there a magic sauce that cancels the need for any methodology? To me it is no surprise that lawyer Abraham Lincoln had the right response. Here he is speaking at the Cooper Institute in New York on Feb. 27, 1860:
I do not mean to say we are bound to follow implicitly in whatever our fathers did. To do so, would be to discard all the lights of current experience — to reject all progress — all improvement. What I do say is, that if we would supplant the opinions and policy of our fathers in any case, we should do so upon evidence so conclusive, and argument so clear, that even their great authority, fairly considered and weighed, cannot stand; and most surely not in a case whereof we ourselves declare they understood the question better than we.
Lincoln, of course, was speaking in the context of this country's great original sin: slavery. And even more particularly, he was attacking the most notorious originalist decision in this nation's history: Chief Justice Roger Taney's opinion in the Dredd Scott case. Based on his analysis of the words of the Constitution and other intrinsic evidence (i.e., the "three-fifths" clause), the decision determined that slaves were property within the meaning of the Constitution. There followed a Civil War which cost this country over a generation of its young men.
I think Judge Jackson's answers were spot on.