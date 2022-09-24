As the president of the Wisconsin Alliance for Animals, it is my mission to help vulnerable animals exploited by cruel practices, which is why I was uplifted to read about 62 beagles taken in by the Wisconsin Humane Society following the closure of the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia.
According to a Sept. 5 Cap Times story, “Finding fur-ever homes: 7 Envigo beagles adopted in Dane County” as well as an Associated Press story, 4,000 beagles had to be removed due to Envigo’s multiple violations of the Animal Welfare Act, resulting in a multitude of dogs suffering from malnutrition, overbreeding and overcrowding.
Anyone with a heart would cringe to read the shocking conditions, including that beagle pups were “euthanized” by injections directly into the heart without first receiving anesthesia. This is part and parcel of the nightmare that was Envigo, which employed just one veterinarian for 5,000 dogs, making even the most minimal veterinary care impossible.
Behind this heartbreaking story lies a cruel reality for animals bred to be used in laboratories. Envigo is the second largest supplier of laboratory animals in our country, and part of a long list of animal suppliers that have been exposed for abusing animals in their care.
In April, an undercover investigation of an Inotiv facility in Indiana revealed thousands of animals who suffered terribly there. The investigator saw dogs being forced to ingest drugs while vomiting, trembling and struggling to breathe.
Indeed, Envigo began its operations as Huntingdon Life Sciences, which over 25 years ago was exposed for startling cruelty that included workers punching helpless and crying beagle puppies in the face.
All of this should make us question the supply chain that produces animals for labs. And it’s not just beagles: Mistreatment of tens of thousands of other animals is an everyday reality.
The rescue of these beagles from the abuses of the Envigo breeding mill underscores an effort currently underway in Congress to change the current drug development paradigm and its overreliance on animal tests.
The FDA Modernization Act would lift the archaic regulatory requirements for animal tests and allow scientists to use modern methods that spare animals in new drug and vaccine development. This bipartisan bill, included as a rider in a larger package of FDA reforms, overwhelmingly passed the full House. The Senate also included the FDA Modernization Act in their version of the larger package and has passed it out of committee.
This legislation would also save costs and speed up the amount of time it takes for medicine to reach patients, because animal testing is costly and time-consuming
Despite impressive advances in biomedical technology, the pathway for new drug development is still governed by the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetics Act of 1938, which mandates animal testing for every new drug in the pipeline, translating into toxic exposure to drugs for untold numbers animals each year.
In 1938 there may have not been many alternatives to using animals, but in recent decades we’ve seen an explosion in advanced human cellular models designed to evaluate diseases and develop drug treatments without flawed animal tests. Testing on animals is no longer just inhumane, it’s now grossly inferior to these human-based models.
What’s more, the existing drug “safety” framework isn’t protecting us all that well; adverse reactions to drugs shown safe is considered to be the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S.
All of us can help to advance this important bill if we speak up and tell our elected leaders to vote for the FDA Modernization Act. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wisconsin, just announced this week he will cosponsor this bill. It is time for Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who sits on a powerful committee that can push this transformative legislative effort across the finish line, to do the same.
The Envigo story has highlighted the terrible fear, pain and suffering endured by animals being bred for medical testing, and now we know for certain that suffering starts before live animals reach the lab.
Join me in encouraging Baldwin to step up and cosponsor this crucial bill that can remove the antiquated animal testing mandate so that we can deliver medicines cheaper and faster to patients while ending a dark era of using sweet beagles and other sentient animals as medical equipment.