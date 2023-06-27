It's not often that I agree with former Republican Speaker Paul Ryan, but I do agree with him when he said recently, “If we (Republicans) nominate Trump again, we're going to lose.”
Like Ryan, if the presidential election in November 2024 is, as it appears increasingly likely, between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump, I believe that Biden will be reelected.
However, there is one big caveat to that prediction. Donald Trump could win if third-party candidates siphon off enough votes from Biden to allow Trump to win a majority of the Electoral College. There are two threats on that score: one well-intentioned but misguided and another whose motives are far murkier.
While Joe Biden is the incumbent, an election with Donald Trump as his opponent will basically be a referendum on Donald Trump. Therefore, a third-party candidate is likely to split the anti-Trump vote and disproportionally pull votes away from Biden.
The misguided third-party candidate is Cornel West. He is seeking to run for president as the standard bearer of minor left-wing parties, including the Green Party. If a far-left presidential candidate helping elect a Republican gives you a sense of déjà vu, that’s because we’ve seen this movie before — and it doesn’t end well.
In 2000, Ralph Nader ran a vigorous campaign for president, dishonestly claiming there was no difference between Al Gore, who has won a Nobel Peace Prize for his work fighting global warming, and fossil fuel champion George W. Bush. As we all know, Nader took enough votes away from Gore to elect Bush. Nader won 97,000 votes in Florida — votes that mostly would have gone to Gore, who lost that state by only 537 votes, and it was Florida’s electoral votes that decided that election
The Green Party may claim to be naïve about their role in helping elect Republicans, but the Republican Party gets it. That’s why, in state after state, Republicans have stepped forward to provide legal support and funding to the Green Party. For example, in 2000, the Montana GOP spent $100,000 to try to get the Green Party on the ballot.
A different third-party group with far more questionable motives is the shadowy but well financed “No Labels.” With big financial backing from wealthy Republicans, this group is seeking to be on the ballot in all 50 states for the 2024 presidential election. While this group pretends to be an alternative to both parties, it is becoming increasingly clear, despite their protestations to the contrary, that their actions are intended to elect Donald Trump.
Using a loophole in campaign finance law, No Labels hides its donors. But some sharp investigative reporting has discovered where their money is coming from. A cool million bucks came from major Republican funder Louis Bacon, and Trump backer Nelson Peltz gave the group $900,000. Another big chunk of change came from right-wing billionaire Harlan Crow. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because he’s the guy who has been bankrolling Clarence Thomas’ ethically questionable and extravagant overseas vacations.
Implicitly, No Labels has made their real goal clear. They have said they will only run a candidate if Donald Trump is the nominee and if the election promises to be close. By splitting the anti-Trump vote, they could pave the way to put Trump back in the White House.
While the election is still more than 16 months away, the threat to democracy posed by Donald Trump in 2024 is so grave that it's not too soon to speak out about anything that might facilitate the election of an authoritarian who tried to overthrow our democracy.