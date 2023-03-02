Political issues are often settled before any legislature, executive or board acts. In fact, these formal activities are just a tiny slice of all political activity. Usually, politics consists of the continuous act of opinion shaping.
Corporations and the wealthy have long understood this and worked to shape public opinion in ways that reflect their interests. With enough prompting from the information ecosystem, an issue that the average person doesn’t experience, or even think about, can be seen as a pressing matter.
This isn’t nefarious or conspiratorial. It’s just Interest Group Politics 101. The key is setting the agenda — determining what is being talked about and framing how those issues are discussed.
Our current, highly unequal society started to emerge in the 1980s and, from its inception, was framed by business as a crisis of the school system as opposed to anything involving business itself. American workers lacked the right education and skills. This was an extraordinarily well-funded campaign, involving the Reagan administration, major business interests, think tanks and prestigious universities. It was based on a mythical, high-education, high-skill labor market. Media reiterated this framing because it was all they heard. The skills gap was born. Agenda set.
Yet decades later, official data still show a significant majority of jobs still only require a high school degree or less.
In recent years, the 1980s agenda has been extended to higher education, basing these efforts yet again on a fantastical version of reality in which the labor market is perpetually “upskilling.” So now it’s not poor-quality K-12 schools that are the real problem. Rather, inadequate higher education is framed as the cause of inequality. The political result has been what any number of corporate- and foundation-funded surveys now tell us: “The public is losing confidence in higher education.”
Another prong in the recent corporate-funded higher education campaign is the manufactured crisis in free speech on campus. Also extraordinarily well-funded, this campaign seeks to weaken higher education even more. It aims to continue or extend unpopular and ineffective policies, including imposing more austerity, blocking student debt relief, implementing widespread use of online education and gutting liberal arts, among other things.
Enter the recent UW System Student Views on Freedom of Speech survey.
In political terms, the numbers in the new UW survey are almost irrelevant. Few will read the whole thing, including those inside the UW. And the survey findings can effectively be summarized as follows: Our campuses are a microcosm of our society. And the sky is blue.
But because of the mere existence of the survey and extensive press coverage of it, people are talking about the issue. It’s on the agenda. An already weakened UW system — held responsible for jobs and wage levels it cannot control — is further weakened simply by the conversation.
I’d like to change the agenda in a way that represents the economic interests of the citizens as opposed to corporations. So I’m proposing a different survey: Perceptions of Economic Opportunity. Recognizing that different interests will have very different perceptions, however, this survey should involve not only UW students, but also employers and policy makers. A true collaboration.
I’ll let survey research experts refine the most objective sampling methods, question wording and the like. But my proposed topics involve issues such as the concrete income levels associated with middle-class jobs (reminding all respondents that people are paid in 2023 dollars); prioritization of job security for employees; employers’ and employees’ responsibilities to each other; the desirability of collective bargaining and so forth.
And because student debt is a significant barrier to economic stability, the survey should also gauge all parties’ perceptions of the most appropriate cost of a UW education, as well as the state’s responsibility for funding public higher education.
Then, I envision the UW System will have a press conference when the survey is completed. Media will report the results. Findings will trickle down to your local coffee shop or bar, and citizens will swap stories about their grown kids’ economic situations. Economic opportunity will become a major topic of discussion. It will be on the agenda. All major players will have to talk about it. People will talk about wages and the real labor market. What constitutes a middle-class salary in 2023 anyway? And so on.
But because we do not have funds for this survey, I’m seeking an external collaboration.
Any takers?