STEVENS POINT – The “No Mow May” movement for pollinator health has caught on in many Wisconsin communities. But some people would add “No Blow” to address gas-powered leaf blowers, which rank high on the list of neighborhood annoyances for many.
A recent column I wrote with 22 suggestions for Earth Day struck a chord with some of these folks, who jumped on the suggestion that people do away with gas-powered leaf blowers.
Dozens of communities across the country have banned gas blowers or instituted noise ordinances, in some cases for a variety of other annoying noise makers, including roaring motorcycles, growling trucks, rumbling all-terrain vehicles and an array of other modern nuisances that seem to be created with the purpose of bothering other people. Some ban leaf blowers outright. Other communities use ordinances to limit hours of use. The state of California will ban the sale of leaf blowers and other small gas-powered equipment starting in 2024, citing severe impacts on environmental and human health. Communities in states like Texas — yes, Texas — and Florida — yes, Florida — have instituted noise ordinances.
Personally, I doubt many communities in Wisconsin would go for bans or ordinances, although there might be some lively discussions. Maybe we could develop buy-back programs for residential gas machines with incentives to purchase electric leaf blowers. The latter aren’t noise free, but their decibel levels are well below gas blowers, and their environmental impact is much smaller. Maybe such a program could be developed with the support of foundations and other groups seeking to mitigate climate change, corporations looking to burnish their sustainability images and local and state governments.
So how bad are gas leaf blowers with inefficient two-cycle engines? On the one hand, no worse than some of the bigger toys mentioned above. But on another scale, they’re nasty. By some measures, they pollute worse than most late-model cars. In some models, up to 30% of the mixture of gas and oil they need is released unburnt as aerosol containing a bunch of toxins, ranging from carbon monoxide, smog-forming nitrous oxides and carcinogenic hydrocarbons.
A 2011 study by Edmunds, a car-shopping website, found that a two-stroke gasoline-powered leaf blower spewed out more pollution than a 6,200-pound Ford F-150 SVT Raptor pickup truck. One spokesperson for Edmunds said “hydrocarbon emissions from a half-hour of yard work with the two-stroke leaf blower are about the same as a 3,900-mile drive from Texas to Alaska in a Raptor.”
They’re better than they used to be, thanks to Environmental Protection Agency emissions standards for gasoline-powered handheld leaf blowers established in 2000. The standards required a 70% reduction in hydrocarbons and nitrogen oxide emissions, two common types of air pollutants. But noise pollution is another matter.
Numerous studies show that they can cause permanent hearing damage or other hearing issues such as tinnitus after just two hours of hearing a blower’s 65 to 80 decibels at 50 feet away. In densely settled communities, most people are usually much closer to leaf blowers than 50 feet. Anyone who has dealt with hearing loss knows how debilitating it can be. No wonder a lot of people with gas blowers wear ear protection. Maybe they should buy some for their neighbors.
Other studies show that low-frequency sounds emitted by the machines may account for a lot of the annoyance. With low-frequency sounds, people are more likely to feel its vibrations, rather than hearing them. Low-frequency noise also has longer wavelengths, can travel long distances, and has high endurance.
Look, there are worse problems in the world than gas leaf blowers, and our blowing neighbors aren’t evil. But it’s something we can fix, for ourselves and the world.
For some final thoughts, here’s what Bob Vila, he of “This Old House” fame, has to say: “Given the environmental impact of gas-powered leaf blowers, the hearing damage they can cause, and their nuisance in neighborhoods all over the nation, it’s understandable that municipalities are demanding these machines become a thing of the past. Fortunately, there are plenty of electric leaf blowers available to get the job done if you still want to blow your leaves.”
Yes, Bob, and rakes also work well.