Students across Wisconsin are heading back to the classroom amid some of the strongest K-12 debates that America has ever experienced. School safety, curricula on race and gender, how to narrow learning loss and failures within large metropolitan school districts are among them.
Sparked by the pandemic, parental discord has led to unprecedented momentum for alternatives to traditional education models, upending systems from Arizona to West Virginia.
Wisconsin’s education system hasn’t undergone a seismic shift, but opportunities to improve learning environments exist here as well. Grantees we support have shared consistent themes about how to do just that throughout our four decades of education philanthropy in Milwaukee and beyond. Here are just a few.
First and foremost, parents have primary responsibility for their child’s education. Everything — from instilling strong values, to choosing the right school, to making sure kids are on time, to overseeing homework — starts with parents. They are ultimately accountable for guiding their children in the right direction.
Schools that embrace this approach and treat parents as partners rather than patrons create an environment in which kids can flourish. Teachers, staff and parents working together are more able to quickly identify problems and develop plans that meet the unique needs of each child.
Critics of this view believe the inverse is true — that schools should control a child’s education because some parents are irresponsible or incapable of knowing what’s best.
We are clear-eyed that serious problems hinder and prevent parental engagement, especially in urban areas such as Madison and Milwaukee. Violence, crime, drug addiction and poverty are deterrents to stable family life, resulting in many kids falling through the cracks.
This is where civil society plays a vital role with friends, neighbors, churches and voluntary associations serving as society’s most effective safety net. We’ve supported hundreds of remarkable organizations that are animated by passionate, driven leaders who have an insatiable quest to tackle local challenges.
Whether it’s preparing homeless mothers with histories of trauma to live independently and develop strong, nurturing families or providing housing and healing to young men whose lives have been profoundly affected by toxic environments, these leaders are helping people become responsible fathers, mothers and fellow citizens.
Whatever their circumstances may be, parents can’t do it alone, which leads to another lesson learned. Teachers are essential to student success. Educators at the schools we support treat each student as a “whole” by nurturing social, emotional and often spiritual development. One local school leader says that for his students to learn how to succeed in life, they also need to learn how to trust, how to fail and how to serve.
This is not to say that academic performance is an afterthought. However, students with strong foundational skills are better prepared to handle challenges and build lives of purpose, whether that path includes a college degree, vocational training, entrepreneurship or something else.
Finally, the lessons learned work best when families can choose the educational option that fits their child’s needs. Whether the choice is a private, charter or public school, homeschooling, or a hybrid option, kids have the very best shot at success when more options are available.
Parents agree, as we have witnessed over time. What started out as a pilot program in Milwaukee that The Bradley Foundation helped get off the ground in 1990 has become an established part of the city’s and country’s vibrant ecosystem of educational options.
Today, about 45% of Milwaukee students who receive publicly funded education dollars attend a school outside the traditional school district. If enrollment trends continue, that number is likely to climb to more than half in a few years, adding Milwaukee to a short list of cities that share the same status.
It's easy to understand why when you consider the broader impact of choice. According to one study, exposure to the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program in the eighth or ninth grade was associated with a 53% reduction in drug convictions, an 86% reduction in property damage convictions, and a 38% reduction in paternity suits by the ages of 25 to 28.
Sharing lessons learned may not solve all the challenges confronting today’s complex K-12 environment, but they can inform efforts to open educational opportunity to all Wisconsin families at a time when so many are desperate for it.