Recently, I got to talking about Wisconsin’s skateboarding law with a gentleman at the skatepark. He is in his 60s and has been skating since the 70s.
We were talking about the skate culture, a language and way of being that’s distinct to skaters. There is an us-versus-them aspect to skateboarding, for which there is blame on both sides.
But at the end of the day we're talking about an activity that tends to draw in outsiders and marginalized kids who want to pursue their passion hassle-free, but often find themselves pitted against state and local government.
I said to him, "If they want these kids to stop acting like outlaws, maybe they should stop treating them like outlaws."
That seemed so simple. And now a couple of Wisconsin lawmakers are proposing a bill that would allow skateboarders to use roadways without breaking state law.
A bill introduced by Rep. Alex Joers and Sen. Chris Larson would take skateboards off the toy vehicle list that prohibits the use of skateboards, unicycles, sleds and toboggans on any roadway in the state. The bill would leave it up to municipalities to decide if and how to allow skateboards on the street.
Skateboarding is a crime in Wisconsin in the same way that first-offense OWI is a crime in Wisconsin. Which is to say technically it isn’t, but you can still be fined for doing it.
By state law, riding a skateboard on any roadway in the state is a finable offense, and police are within their rights to stop you, question you and give you a ticket ranging from $10-$50. And we’re talking about kids participating in a healthy, physical outdoor activity. We’re talking about just pushing a piece of wood down the street. The fact that skateboarding and first-offense OWI seem to occupy the same space of illegality in Wisconsin says more than one not-so-admirable thing about us as a state.
Wisconsin created the toy vehicle list in 1983. The state also banned roller skates, but during the rollerblade craze in the 90s an exception was made.
I bring this up because I believe it’s time to mainstream skateboarding in Wisconsin law and give these kids a break. They are just as worthy of their place in our state culture as anyone else.
We're in the age of skateboarding as an Olympic sport, with buy-in from corporate giants like Nike, New Balance and Adidas. Its staying power over its storied and uniquely American history dates back to the late 1940s.
It’s deeper than just being able to push my plank of wood from the skatepark to the Amoco to get some water. It’s about the kid who doesn’t fit in not being hassled by law enforcement because police decided to enforce a state law that should have been changed long ago.
I want to be clear here: We are not talking about “street skating” in the sense of trick skating in public places. There are laws against trespass, disorderly conduct and destruction of property that can be enforced if any of those laws are violated. What I am talking about is a kid who may or may not have had prior interaction with law enforcement riding their skateboard to school. In the back of their mind they not only have to be wary of police but also feel that their passion has been deemed inappropriate to the point of criminality.
When that special exception to the toy vehicle law was made for rollerblades, the state let municipalities decide if and how they could be used safely on municipal roadways. I believe skateboarders — dedicated enthusiasts who are not going away — should be allowed that same opportunity.
Politics are better the closer they are to home, and I want nothing more than to be having this conversation with my local officials in Madison. Madison has a history of cracking down on its resident skateboarders. A history of trying to change the behaviors they dislike with enforcement rather than reaching out in conversation to this diverse group.
But it doesn’t have to be this way. We have pro skaters from Madison and elsewhere in Wisconsin. We have a growing cultural acceptance and respect for skateboarding worldwide. And now we have the bill introduced by Joers and Larson.
We have the opportunity now to do the right thing for a group of kids who’ve been told they don’t belong in Wisconsin for the last 40 years. We can take the small step of pulling skateboards off the toy vehicle list and allow us to have this conversation with our local elected officials.
If rollerblades can safely operate on roadways in Madison, so can skateboards.