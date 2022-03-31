Wisconsin lawmakers were recently successful in stopping utility companies from hampering innovation in the electric vehicle-charging marketplace by preventing government charging stations and restricting solar EV chargers. In effect, this move would have prevented EV charging station hosts from selling electricity if it was not obtained entirely from the utility, thus preventing the use of alternative energy sources.
These proposals were included in two separate bills (Senate Bill 573 and Assembly Bill 588) that initially garnered broad support from stakeholders hoping to provide clarity that private businesses can bill consumers for charging their vehicles at charging stations.
Unfortunately, new amendments tacked on after pressure from utility companies twisted this legislation beyond its intended purpose. The poison-pill amendments would have limited public sector investments in charging stations and killed a major incentive for businesses to expand independent renewable energy generation. The coming EV paradigm shift will bring with it exciting technological innovations which will require state lawmakers to stay ahead of the curve when making regulations. The amendments to the Wisconsin bills would have placed Wisconsin in a backwards position.
State lawmakers were right to reject these bills despite pressure from utility companies. This is a rare moment where Democrats and Republicans came together in a bipartisan way in order to do what is best for the future of the state of Wisconsin. Utilities already wield total control over the sale of electricity and establish rate structures that disadvantage many businesses from investing in EV fast-charging stations. As the transition to electric vehicles accelerates, we must ensure that our regulations do not discourage the innovations and economics that serve the common good.
Innovations in renewable energy technologies will soon facilitate the expansion of EV fast charging into even the most challenging geographies in the United States. Such technologies are being developed right here in Wisconsin. Furthermore, the energy crisis in Europe exemplifies why this is an especially unwise moment in time for state lawmakers to be unduly restrictive to Green EV fast-charging technologies.
States like Alaska have already required utilities to redesign and resubmit new rate structure plans that eliminate demand charges for charging stations. In Florida, lawmakers are advancing a bill that seeks to promote EV charging in a “competitively neutral manner” and stimulate private sector investment. Actions like these ensure that everyone has fair access to the EV charging marketplace and will refocus utility investment into areas, ensuring the reliability of the power grid as demand grows.
There is no doubt that utility companies will play the largest role in the rollout of a nationwide EV charging network, but these companies are already struggling to keep up with an aging grid. Two decades ago, instances of major power disruptions totaled a little under two dozen, but in 2020 they spiked to nearly 200. Much of this can be attributed to the fact that 70% of existing distribution and transmission lines are far into the second half of their 50-year life expectancy.
Gasoline refueling stations already provide the public with “power” via combustion engines, but this is not an area where the utility plays any role. Considering the clear need to develop a more reliable grid and update aging infrastructure, it is concerning to see major utilities more focused on controlling the EV charging marketplace than on tackling the growing challenges associated with providing a more sustainable and consistent power grid.
Utilities should focus on the vital services they provide to ensure that Americans can count on access to cleaner and more consistent energy. In the same vein, state lawmakers should support open competition in the EV charging industry and work to address rate structures that disincentivize businesses from doing their part to support the accelerating EV transition.
This is a rare moment where all sides can come together in order to do what is best for the future of our state. We must bring all parties to the table in order to ensure that Wisconsin can craft EV charging regulations that will serve the common good. This goal is easily within reach. As Wisconsinites, we must remember that our motto is “Forward.”