In a well-functioning democracy, the freedom to vote is a right for all, not a privilege for the few. But America has a long history of relegating the right to vote to only certain members of society, making the fight for equal access to the ballot an eternal struggle that continues today.
Voting rights in America have always been bound up with issues of race, gender, class and power. At our nation’s founding, only property-owning white men were routinely permitted to vote.
Marginalized communities have had to make huge sacrifices in order to gain this right. From the ratification of the 15th Amendment to women’s suffrage to the civil rights movement, oppressed groups have worked in the courts, on the streets and at every level of government to secure the right to vote.
Through the many sacrifices of so many women and Black and Brown folk, American democracy was finally beginning to become representative of America. If our country’s democracy is at its best when everyone participates, then why do state legislatures keep trying to reduce the number of people who can vote?
Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature recently introduced AB 76/SB 69, which would restrict people with felony convictions from voting until they have “paid all fines, costs, fees, surcharges, and restitution, and have completed any court-ordered community service, imposed in connection with the crime.”
This may sound reasonable at first glance, until you remember this criminal legal debt can equate to thousands of dollars — a cost that most returning citizens can’t afford. These fees effectively price people with criminal convictions out of exercising their right to vote, a mass disenfranchising measure designed to silence and marginalize a group of people who are disproportionately Black.
The Wisconsin bill is modeled after legislation signed into law in Florida that the American Bar Associated called the “modern poll tax.”
In 2018, Floridians voted to pass Amendment 4 in a referendum that reversed the state’s Jim Crow-era law barring formerly incarcerated Floridians from voting for the rest of their lives. Before Amendment 4, one in 10 Floridians, and specifically one in five Black Floridians, were not allowed to participate in their own democracy. Affecting a population of over 20 million Americans, the passing of Amendment 4 in Florida was the single largest expansion of voting rights in the United States since the 26th Amendment lowered the voting age to 18.
But in 2019, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill that prohibited newly eligible voters from casting a ballot unless they first paid their outstanding court debt in full, effectively bringing back the Jim Crow-era poll tax. How dystopian is it that more than 900,000 Floridians can’t vote today simply because they do not have enough money to pay the poll tax?
And just like in Florida, the racial implications of AB 76/SB 69 in Wisconsin are impossible to ignore. This bill will disproportionately target marginalized communities and will specifically target our Black communities. Wisconsin has the highest Black imprisonment rate in the nation, with Black people accounting for 42% of the state’s prison population in 2020. Just like the “race-neutral” original poll tax, the literacy test and other Jim Crow-era voter suppression tools, Wisconsin legislators know they have to disguise their voter suppression tactics. During the 2021-23 legislative session and the beginning of the 2023-24 session, Wisconsin lawmakers continue to introduce bills designed to suppress access to the ballot box. These bills propose extra barriers to identification and registration and make absentee voting harder for Wisconsin voters.
Paraphrasing Carol Anderson in her book "One Person No Vote," as long as legislatures keep stopping Americans from voting, our democracy will remain imperiled. Too many legislatures believe that voting is something that needs to be earned by either paying a modern-day poll tax, walking miles to the nearest polling station or waiting in line for hours to vote.
We must drag a treasure trove of documents to prove that we are American citizens. We must convince our elected officials that we should be able to participate in our democracy. People should never have had to fight so hard to get the right to vote, and we shouldn’t have to fight as hard as we do today to exercise that right.
Our elected leaders must take a stand for democracy and reject AB 76/SB 69.