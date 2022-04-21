For the past three decades, Wisconsin has ranked as the worst in the nation for Black maternal and child health outcomes.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Black women, regardless of educational attainment or socioeconomic status, are five times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than their white counterparts. In fact, research by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows that Black women with a college degree have a higher maternal mortality rate than white women with a high school diploma. And Black women are significantly more likely to experience severe maternal morbidities (such as diabetes and high blood pressure).
Meaningful interventions in policies and systems are needed to disrupt these pervasive racial disparities in maternal health. Among other local and national initiatives that would drastically improve maternal health outcomes, extending Medicaid coverage to one full year postpartum is a powerful, proven pathway toward reducing these inequities. Under current law in Wisconsin, women lose their Medicaid (known as BadgerCare) coverage just 60 days after giving birth. Inadequate postpartum coverage is a significant contributor to maternal mortality, with at least one-third of maternal deaths occurring in the postpartum period — two-thirds of which are preventable.
Research from the Centers for Disease and Control strongly indicates that uninterrupted health care coverage through the full postpartum period is essential for the prevention, early detection and treatment of conditions that place women at a higher risk for pregnancy-related complications. Black women are disproportionately affected by disruptions in coverage, and experts overwhelmingly agree that extending coverage for new moms during this medically vulnerable time is a necessary and life-saving measure, as the need for postpartum care does not disappear after 60 days.
This past legislative session, the Wisconsin Legislature passed up the opportunity to fully implement this evidence-based and widely supported policy, instead opting to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage by only 30 days. While any extension to this kind of essential care is a step in the right direction, an additional 30 days of coverage is woefully inadequate. When the maternal disparity gaps between Black and white women are miles apart, giving women just 30 more days of coverage only helps us move the needle by inches.
For anyone who has given birth, you know that your physical, mental and financial health does not magically and conveniently improve within 90 days after giving birth. That’s only 90 days to recover from childbirth, 90 days to receive follow-up care to complications, 90 days to manage any chronic health conditions, and 90 days to address mental health concerns — all while taking care of a newborn. The transition from pregnancy to full recovery varies dramatically. We should not and cannot limit critical health care coverage for new moms experiencing postpartum difficulties.
If approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Wisconsin would be the first state to extend postpartum coverage to 90 days. Do we really want to be the state to see this bar extremely low while states across the country are currently implementing or are planning to implement the recommended full one-year extension of postpartum Medicaid? Illinois, Louisiana, New Mexico, Tennessee and Ohio are already ensuring ongoing postpartum care, and another 11 states and Washington, D.C., are currently planning to implement a 12-month extension. Even Texas and Georgia are proposing an extension up to six months after birth.
A 30-day extension in coverage in Wisconsin is not nearly enough to address over 30 years of being ranked as the worst in the nation for Black maternal and child health outcomes. As DHS prepares to submit this proposal to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in the next month, I encourage anyone who cares about moms and babies in our state to email comments to dhspostpartumcoverage1115waiver@dhs.wisconsin.gov by May 6.